Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Reminds Consumers that Open Enrollment Begins November 1, 2022
NASHVILLE– The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds Tennesseans to review and update their health insurance coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (“FFM”) when the Open Enrollment period for 2023 opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Consumers will have at least two insurance...
Gov. Lee Launches School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the new School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families, a practical resource to help parents prepare and engage in their child’s school safety plan. This follows Executive Order 97, which directed state agencies to equip and engage parents, increase transparency...
Mark Thurman Named TWRA Fisheries Division Chief
NASHVILLE --- Mark Thurman has been named Fisheries Division Chief of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A 36-year veteran for the TWRA, he moves into his new role after serving as the Fisheries Program Manager in TWRA’s Region III (Upper Cumberland, Chattanooga area) for the past 12 years. As...
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville. As a result of the project, Ferrari...
Unemployment Drops Below 5% in Every Tennessee County
NASHVILLE – Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Williamson County continued to...
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for October 27-November 2, 2022
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, October 31, 2022, through Friday, November 4, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Gov. Lee Announces $230 Million in Health Resiliency Grants to Transform Care & Services In Tennessee
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health will launch a $230 million grant program on Nov. 3, 2022, to expand the availability and delivery of quality healthcare services for Tennesseans. TDH’s Healthcare Resiliency Program will award competitive grants to eligible applicants in two categories – Capital Investment, and Practice...
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 27 - November 2, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24...
TDMHSAS Extends Grant Funding to New Substance Use Prevention Coalitions
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is expanding its substance use prevention services with funding for three additional organizations. With new funding extended to Substance Use Prevention Coalitions in Wilson, Cannon, and Greene Counties, TDMHSAS funds 46 coalitions across the state. Substance Use...
Reminder: Pre-General Interim Reporting period begins on Sunday, October 30, 2022
Reminder: Beginning with any contribution received or expenditure made on or after Sunday, October 30, 2022, through November 8, all candidates and political campaign committees (PACs) will be required to use the Registry’s newly revised Interim Report form to file interim reports as required by Tenn. Code Ann. 2-10-105(h). This form must be used by candidates and all PACs to report major contributions, loans, expenditures, and/or obligations during the 10 days immediately preceding a primary or general election and must be filed with the appropriate entity by the end of the next business day following the day on which the contribution or expenditure to be reported is received or made. If such time falls other than during regular working hours, the report shall be filed after the opening of the office of the Registry or election commission on the next working day. These reports must be filed on a rolling basis. For more information on when this report must be used and how to complete the report, refer to the Registry’s Website at https://www.tn.gov/tref/campaign-finance-interim-reports.html.
