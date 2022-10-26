Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
feastmagazine.com
Local Catering Makes Holiday Meals Easy and Delicious
Let Kenrick’s take the work out of Thanksgiving to make a delicious feast ready to eat. Pick up fully prepared thanksgiving meals, casseroles, sides, desserts, and fresh turkeys. Enjoy fully catered, self-service, or single serving specials all in a one-stop shop. Kenrick’s Meats & Catering, 4324 Weber Road, St....
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world
No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
St. Clair Co. nonprofit helps teens who are victims and witnesses of violence
O'FALLON, Ill. — Dr. Leslie Davis has helped more than 100 teens in the St. Louis area. The licensed clinical counselor saw a need in the community back in 2006 and continues her work through her program. She's based in O'Fallon, Illinois, but helps teens throughout St. Clair County,...
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
Jana Elementary students to be redistricted to 5 different area schools
400 students will be displaced from Jana Elementary after radioactive contamination was found in the school. The district announced the plan to the disappointment of many parents who were hoping that the kids could all be moved into a new building.
KMOV
Metro Transit introduces holiday promotion with cheaper metro pass prices
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit is introducing a promotion this holiday season that will temporarily reduce the prices for a metro pass. From now through December 31, customers can buy a November or December Monthly Metro Pass for just $50 (regularly $78) or a Weekly Metro Pass for just $15 (regularly $27).
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Halloweekend: Oct. 28-31
Halloweekend is here! From Friday to Monday, there are hauntingly fun activities for all ages in St. Louis. Whether you're hankering to show off your all-star Halloween costume in one of the costume contests around town, go trick-or-treating with your kids or spend the day knocking back some scary good drinks, we've got you covered.
laduenews.com
New urban outdoor adventure park in Maryland Heights offers entertainment for all ages
RYZE Adventure Park in Maryland Heights is the metro area’s newest ultimate urban outdoor adventure that promises fun for the whole family. “The concept is something that this area has never seen before,” says Drew Cusumano, RYZE Adventure Park’s general manager. “It’s a four-story adventure tower full of all sorts of different bridges and obstacles that people can come and try out and climb on.”
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
chsglobe.com
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break into 8 more businesses
Eight more businesses were broken into overnight in St. Louis, increasing the number of burglaries to 17 in two weeks.
stlmag.com
A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis
A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
A Website Recommends a Winter Vacation to a City in Missouri
Why would you want to travel to Florida for your winter vacation when you can travel to Missouri? A travel website put together a list of great winter vacation cities and the Show-Me State has a city on the list, which one is it, and why?. According to the travel...
Singer, songwriter, and preschool music teacher is a one-woman Band in a Box
ST. LOUIS – Evann De-Bose was our one-woman Band in a Box. The singer, songwriter, and preschool music teacher appeared in Dreamgirls at the Edison Theater. Learn more about her at https://bit.ly/3TMsmxp. Better Business Bureau shares how to safely donate …. Zombie trees are dead inside, but look alive...
STL Moms: ADHD specialist explains growth in disorder among adults
ST. LOUIS – If your kids have trouble paying attention or are overly active, you may think they have ADHD. While it is often diagnosed in childhood, it often lingers into adulthood. Psychologist and Counselor Dr. Rachel Glik was here Wednesday morning, explaining how Adderall is impacting the disorder.
