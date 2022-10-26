Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world
No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
theijnews.com
PUBLIC AUCTION For Estate of Denzel Jennings Sr. in Farmington
Huge selection of items to be offered Saturday, Oct. 29th and Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022. Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The auctioneer's note says that Mr. Jennings was a collector for many years and enjoyed going to auctions. The house and buildings are full of antiques and collectibles. Lots of items that weren't pictured online and still lots of things to go through until auction time. Don't miss this one!
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County CDC Week 42 Health Update
(Jefferson County) The latest COVID and flu numbers have been released by the Jefferson County Health Department as part of the CDC Week 42 update. Health department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the county is in the “yellow” status or medium level of transmission for COVID cases. My MO...
KFVS12
Minimum wage at SoutheastHEALTH raised to $15 per hour
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting at the end of October, wages for workers at SoutheastHEALTH are increasing. The hourly wage has been raised to $15 for full-time and part-time workers. The minimum wage in Missouri is $10.30. Included in this change are full-time and part-time workers at hospitals in...
Kait 8
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
kbsi23.com
First Nicole M. Hall Scholarship for Practical Nursing awarded to Three Rivers College student
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the need for nurses increases amid a growing nationwide shortage, Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff is working to support future nurses by establishing a new scholarship. The first ever Nicole M. Hall Scholarship for Practical Nursing was awarded to Toni Boyd. Nursing professor...
Kait 8
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
kfmo.com
Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries
(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
UPDATE: Southern Mo. teen found safe after reported missing
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenage boy reported missing out of Ripley County.
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Lake County on Wednesday
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Wednesday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.7 tremor was registered just after 8:00 in the morning. Reports said the center of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of just over six miles, and was located north...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
kfmo.com
Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck
(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake registered 3.5 miles south of Catron and a few miles southwest of Lilbourn. The quake happened at 5:13 a.m. As of 5:30...
