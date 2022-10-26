ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silva, MO

Business Insider

Most Americans don't think life will be better for today's kids

A new Gallup poll finds Americans aren't optimistic about the economy, with optimism at a record low. Americans were asked if they think life will be better for the next generation, and most don't think so. Republicans especially had a decline in optimism, as did higher-earners. If you feel like...
CNN

How rage turned into a tactic in local politics

There's a new vein of anger directed at local officials and a nationwide coordination in campaigns to recall or intimidate county supervisors and school board members. Here's what CNN's Kyung Lah has seen in her reporting from around the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE

