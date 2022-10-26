Read full article on original website
“Not a random act”: Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
▶ Watch Video: Assailant at House Speaker’s home reportedly yelled “Where is Nancy?”. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?” and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from House Committee
Washington – A full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt another blow to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to shield his tax returns from House Democrats Thursday, refusing a request from the former president to reconsider a three-judge appellate panel’s ruling against him. The D.C. Circuit...
Government warns of “heightened threat” to 2022 elections
Less than two weeks before the 2022 elections, the U.S. government is warning of a “heightened threat” to the midterm contests, fueled by a rise in domestic violent extremism, or DVE, and driven by ideological grievances and access to potential targets, according to a joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News.
Suspect shouted “Where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi, source says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home early Friday morning and shouted at Paul Pelosi, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy,” before assaulting him, according to a source briefed on the assault.
2022 Midterm Election: A guide to Ohio's Senate race between JD Vance, Tim Ryan
The race for the open seat in the Ohio Senate could be a decider in which party controls Congress next year.
Federal government looks to strengthen funeral service prices disclosure rule
WASHINGTON DC — The loss of a loved one can feel like the world has come to a sudden halt. For those left to grieve, planning a funeral service while navigating the sorrow can be overwhelming. Now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering strengthening the rule for funeral...
Texas doctor at center of CBS News investigation pleads guilty to fraud
A Texas doctor connected to a massive Medicare fraud uncovered by a CBS News investigation has pleaded guilty to federal charges. According to court documents, Daniel Canchola, 49, fraudulently billed Medicare for over $54 million worth of services, including for genetic tests that CBS News found preyed on seniors’ cancer fears.
Pelosi’s husband “violently assaulted” at home, suspect under arrest
A suspect broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco Friday morning and “violently assaulted” Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the speaker’s spokesperson, Drew Hamill. San Francisco Police responded and were at the scene at 2:27 a.m. PT. Hammill said the speaker...
Will updated boosters outperform original shots? White House still hopeful
The White House’s top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
U.S. to send $275 million more in aid to Ukraine
The U.S. is sending another round of aid to Ukraine that includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) as part of a package worth $275 million, the State Department confirmed Friday. The latest aid means the U.S. has provided approximately $17.9 billion in support to Ukraine since...
