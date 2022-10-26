ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sand Hills Express

“Not a random act”: Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi

▶ Watch Video: Assailant at House Speaker’s home reportedly yelled “Where is Nancy?”. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?” and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
WASHINGTON, CA
Government warns of “heightened threat” to 2022 elections

Less than two weeks before the 2022 elections, the U.S. government is warning of a “heightened threat” to the midterm contests, fueled by a rise in domestic violent extremism, or DVE, and driven by ideological grievances and access to potential targets, according to a joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News.
COLORADO STATE

