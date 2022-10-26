Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from House Committee
Washington – A full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt another blow to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to shield his tax returns from House Democrats Thursday, refusing a request from the former president to reconsider a three-judge appellate panel’s ruling against him. The D.C. Circuit...
Sand Hills Express
“Not a random act”: Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
▶ Watch Video: Assailant at House Speaker’s home reportedly yelled “Where is Nancy?”. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?” and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
Sand Hills Express
Suspect shouted “Where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi, source says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home early Friday morning and shouted at Paul Pelosi, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy,” before assaulting him, according to a source briefed on the assault.
Law enforcement agencies rush to assess new threats to lawmakers
Local law enforcement officials are trying to understand the scale of potential threats to the physical safety of high-profile politicians and election workers before the midterms.
Sand Hills Express
Government warns of “heightened threat” to 2022 elections
Less than two weeks before the 2022 elections, the U.S. government is warning of a “heightened threat” to the midterm contests, fueled by a rise in domestic violent extremism, or DVE, and driven by ideological grievances and access to potential targets, according to a joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News.
