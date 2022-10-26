ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Delivery workers in NYC rally for $30 an hour minimum wage

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Delivery workers took over the City Hall newsstand Thursday, fighting for a $30 an hour minimum wage. “A lot of people think that this is an easy job, but it’s not an easy job,” said Jessica Choque, a delivery worker.  Standing shoulder to shoulder, fists raised in the air, New York’s delivery […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Happy 118th birthday to the NYC subway!

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It may be plagued with frequent problems, but that’s what happens as you age. Thursday marked the New York City subway system’s 118th birthday. It was launched on Oct. 27, 1904, according to the MTA. That year, there were 28 stations. Now there are 472, along with over 800 tracks miles […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

High Anxiety: Subway Rider Stabbed in Back Marks Latest Unprovoked Transit Attack

Another day, another random attack in the New York City subway system. If it feels like deja vu, you're not alone. The seemingly daily series of unprovoked transit crimes continued Friday in Manhattan, where police say a 43-year-old rider was stabbed in the back at Harlem's 125th Street station for no apparent reason at all. The straphanger was attacked on the southbound A/B/C/D platform around 4:30 a.m. by a man in his 20s who ran off afterward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodpoisonjournal.com

Campylobacter hits Brooklyn

According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

NYC rent prices are finally going down!

The trend is still a very slow one, but it's clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It's been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nytix.com

Traffic Congestion Charge Expected To Have Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

In an effort to ease the mostly densely trafficked areas of the borough of Manhattan, NYC's congestion pricing plan will charge drivers fees depending on when and where they go. Ideally, commuters, out-of-towners and tourists will take the hint and depend more regularly on public transportation to get around, but public safety is a huge factor and it may not go well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”

This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity.  Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Not Again: Subway crime in 2022 looks a lot like the 1980s

NEW YORK - In the 1980s in New York City, the problem of subway crime was shown in headlines like these:. "Many commuters in this city are more concerned with problems of riding the subway." "How bad is crime on the subways? Today police say the robbers were getting robbed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

This Brooklyn Neighborhood Saw Average Home Prices Cut in Half

Home prices in the Big Apple remain some of the highest in the country, but new figures on the state of the market show a shift in the city's priciest neighborhoods, including one that saw a drop in sale prices by nearly 50 percent. Tucked away below Prospect Park, Brooklyn's...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

