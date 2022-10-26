Apolipoprotein E has generated many surprises over the years. I was working in the Alzheimer's field when it was discovered that a genetic variant of this one, APOE4, is a significant risk factor for Alzheimer's. There was a lot of speculation at the time for why this might be so, because it's not an obvious connection. ApoE carries cholesterol in the blood, and no one had really linked lipid handling to Alzheimer's at the time. Thirty years of work have gone into tracking the details down, and only recently it look like we might know the details: if this hypothesis is correct, the lipoprotein variant leads to unusual lipid profiles in glial cells in the brain, which impairs their function. (More recently, several disruptions in lipid pathways have been linked in one way or another to dementia - see the references in that linked paper).

