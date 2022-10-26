Read full article on original website
science.org
2022’s Top Employers provide safety, support, and success for scientists
This Advertising Feature has been commissioned, edited, and produced by the Science/AAAS Custom Publishing Office. When it comes to selecting an employer that will value their expertise, voice, and career goals, scientists use a specific metric: safety. On the day of a critically important meeting that had been in the...
science.org
Journal declares an end to accepting or rejecting papers
A publisher aiming to transform how scientists share research results has launched a new experiment. Last week, eLife—a nonprofit, selective, online-only journal that focuses on the life and medical sciences—announced it will cease accepting or rejecting manuscripts for publication, instead offering only peer reviews of manuscripts. Until now,...
science.org
Republican Senate staff tout lab-leak theory of the pandemic’s origin
The mysterious origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many aspects of the response to it, has created deep divides along party lines in the United States. Today, the Republican minority staff of a bipartisan Senate committee set up to probe the origin of SARS-CoV-2 issued an “interim report” arguing for the narrative that the virus entered humans because of a lab-related incident and not a natural jump from animals to humans. Many virologists and evolutionary biologists who have studied the origins of outbreaks dismiss the lab-leak hypothesis, but other scientists have complained that the possibility was too readily downplayed, and it has become increasingly popular among conservative media outlets and some Republican politicians.
science.org
NSF to end cost-sharing mandate for some grants to level the playing field
Several U.S. government research programs require financial buy-in from institutions when applying for a grant or new instrument. The rationale for cost-sharing—which can amount to half of the size of the award—is to stretch federal dollars and guarantee that every grantee has a stake in the project. But many institutions, including those serving rural areas and students from groups underrepresented in science, can’t raise enough money to even compete for the grant.
science.org
Federal research funding drives economic and public good
Although the recent passage of the CHIPS and Science Act will be a boon for scientific research in the United States, it should not be seen as a panacea or final solution. The threat of another devastating pandemic hangs over us all, while at the same time the pressure to find new and better therapies for those diseases already ailing us continues to grow. For these and a multitude of other reasons, keeping federal funding strong and research dollars flowing is critically important. This is an opinion held broadly within the scientific community and one that has gained solid bipartisan support in Congress. Despite significant investment from the private sector, the federal government still plays a key role in driving research agendas, particularly in those areas where profits might not provide sufficient motivation.
science.org
Chief of Department of Energy’s science wing envisions it as an engine of change
When President Joe Biden nominated Asmeret Asefaw Berhe as the seventh director of the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science in April 2021, many scientists were surprised. Physicists have most often been tapped to lead the office, which is the United States’s single largest funder of the physical sciences and the premier builder of large scientific machines such as x-ray sources. In contrast, Berhe is a soil biogeochemist who studies dirt’s ability to soak up carbon. Born and raised in Eritrea, she is also the first person of color to lead the agency, which has a $7.5 billion annual budget.
science.org
Space-based solar power gets serious, AI helps optimize chemistry, and a book on food extinction
First up on the podcast, space-based solar power gets closer to launch. Staff Writer Daniel Clery talks with host Sarah Crespi about how reusable rockets bring the possibility of giant solar array satellites that beam down gigawatts of uninterrupted power from space. After that, we hear about small organic molecule...
science.org
Stealing genes and facing consequences
Sequencing the human genome delivered the surprising finding that endogenous retroviruses (ERVs) and other genomic parasites dominate the genetic code. Perhaps more surprising was the discovery that this “junk” DNA does not merely contain the scars from millions of years of (ongoing) coevolution of genomes and transposable elements. Instead, the human genome contains numerous genes and regulatory sequences that were once part of replicating transposable elements, particularly ERVs, but have been “domesticated” by the host genome—once viral, now human (1, 2). Less is known about the cost of using part of a virus’s genome to execute critical organismal functions. On page 422 of this issue, Frank et al. (3) uncover hundreds of transcribed retroviral envelope genes that are primed for co-option. They demonstrate that a domesticated envelope gene called Suppressyn restricts viral infections when expressed in trophoblasts of the human placenta, a tissue where another domesticated envelope gene promotes the fusion of cells required for placental function.
science.org
ApoE and the Coronavirus
Apolipoprotein E has generated many surprises over the years. I was working in the Alzheimer's field when it was discovered that a genetic variant of this one, APOE4, is a significant risk factor for Alzheimer's. There was a lot of speculation at the time for why this might be so, because it's not an obvious connection. ApoE carries cholesterol in the blood, and no one had really linked lipid handling to Alzheimer's at the time. Thirty years of work have gone into tracking the details down, and only recently it look like we might know the details: if this hypothesis is correct, the lipoprotein variant leads to unusual lipid profiles in glial cells in the brain, which impairs their function. (More recently, several disruptions in lipid pathways have been linked in one way or another to dementia - see the references in that linked paper).
science.org
Microbial metabolites damage DNA
Studies over the past two decades indicate that genotoxic gut bacteria, which damage or mutate DNA, are critical drivers of colorectal cancer (CRC) pathogenesis (1). Moreover, the notable increase in early-onset CRC incidence highlights the urgency to discover responsible exogenous factors that are amenable to therapeutic intervention. On page 369 of this issue, Cao et al. (2) report that individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a common CRC precursor state, display diverse gut bacterial strains that potentially exert genotoxic activity. Pursuing Morganella morganii, a Gram-negative bacterium enriched in the gut microbiota of people with IBD and CRC, the authors identify a class of bacterial genotoxins called indolimines. They find evidence that indolimines promote tumor development in mice, thereby expanding the role of bacterial genotoxic metabolites in colorectal carcinogenesis.
science.org
Fair warning
Des Moines, Iowa—At 4:30 a.m. on 16 June, the last morning of the National Swine Registry’s Exposition, a weeklong hog show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Andrew Bowman and his team began winding through massive, open-air barns housing some 2000 pigs. Large fans blew across the pens to cool the pigs and ease the pungent ammonia stench of urine and feces. But Bowman, a swine veterinarian at Ohio State University (OSU), Columbus, and his group of nine vet students and research assistants were more interested in pig sounds than their smells.
science.org
PABPN1 functions as a hub in the assembly of nuclear poly(A) domains that are essential for mouse oocyte development
Growing oocytes store a large amount of maternal mRNA to support the subsequent “maternal-zygotic transition” process. At present, it is not clear how the growing oocytes store and process the newly transcribed mRNA under physiological conditions. In this study, we report non–membrane-bound compartments, nuclear poly(A) domains (NPADs), as the hub for newly transcribed mRNA, in developing mouse oocytes. The RNA binding protein PABPN1 promotes the formation of NPAD through its N-terminal disordered domain and RNA-recognized motif by means of liquid phase separation. Pabpn1-null growing oocytes cannot form NPAD normally in vivo and have defects in stability of oocyte growing–related transcripts and formation of long 3′ untranslated region isoform transcripts. Ultimately, Pabpn1fl/fl;Gdf9-Cre mice are completely sterile with primary ovarian insufficiency. These results demonstrate that NPAD formed by the phase separation properties of PABPN1-mRNA are the hub of the newly transcribed mRNA and essential for the development of oocytes and female reproduction.
science.org
Evolution and antiviral activity of a human protein of retroviral origin
Sequences of retroviral origins are abundant in the human genome, but their functional significance remains poorly understood. Frank et al. identified a pool of sequences derived from retroviral envelopes (which normally facilitate viral entry into cells) that are expressed during human fetal development, viral infection, and immune stimulation (see the Perspective by Padilla Del Valle and McLaughlin). The authors hypothesized that some of these sequences encode proteins with antiviral activity by binding to and competing for cell surface receptors targeted by infectious viruses. Genetic manipulation in cell culture showed that one such protein, SUPYN, was capable of restricting infection by type D retroviruses circulating in several mammals. —DJ.
science.org
Spermidine activates mitochondrial trifunctional protein and improves antitumor immunity in mice
In mammals, the power of the immune system decreases with age. This is because of multiple factors, including a decrease in the output and diversity of the antigenic repertoire of T cells caused by thymus involution; changes in the cellular metabolism caused by inflammation; and defective proliferative, differentiation, or survival capacities of the immune cells. Aged individuals frequently suffer from severe infections and cancers, and often the therapies applied, including programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) blockade in cancer immunotherapy, are ineffective when compared with results in young patients. A biogenic polyamine, spermidine (SPD), decreases with age, and SPD supplementation was shown to improve or delay several age-related pathologies, including those of the immune system. Among the proposed mechanisms responsible for rejuvenation of the immune system by SPD were enhanced autophagy, translational activity, and mitochondrial metabolism. SPD supplementation has previously been shown to enhance the antitumor immunity in animal models. However, it remains largely unknown how SPD deficiency relates to the T cell immune suppression induced by aging.
science.org
Harvard studies on infant monkeys draw fire
Primatologists and animal rights activists are condemning monkey studies in the laboratory of Harvard University neuroscientist Margaret Livingstone. The work, which involves removing newborns from their mothers and, in two cases in 2016, suturing their eyelids shut to study how the primate brain processes faces, is cruel and unethical, they say. But some neuroscientists defend the studies as crucial for understanding human vision.
