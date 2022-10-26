Read full article on original website
Related
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
KENS 5
Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?
SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly. Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?. THE SOURCES. Jacque Callenan,...
Governor Abbott is Shifting $369.5 million From Prisons to the Border Patrol and Education
On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was providing more funds for Operation Lonestar. Abbott is pulling $369.5 million out of the state’s prison fund to help handle the migrants crossing the border.
Disaster Dollars: Abbott’s Big New Donor Got Half-Billion in COVID, Border Contracts
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the governor's pandemic and Operation Lone Star disaster declarations has now kicked Abbott a cool $150,000. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelsen and his newly founded company Gothams LLC uprooted from California and moved to Austin. Soon, his disaster logistics firm had become one of the largest contractors for Texas’ COVID-19 response—and, later, for Abbott’s multi-billion dollar border security scheme Operation Lone Star.
KSAT 12
Early-voting tracker: See daily turnout for mail-in and in-person voting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Through Nov. 4, Texans can cast early ballots in the state’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide officials. More people vote early than on Election Day — a trend that has been consistent at least since the 2008 presidential election.
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
Texas pulls $359.6 million out of prison system to continue funding Greg Abbott's border crackdown
So far, the Republican governor's Operation Lone Star has burned through $4 billion in funding.
Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
No, Texas voting machines aren’t switching your votes
Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican.
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
South Texas Latinas battle for U.S. House seat in tight race
Voters in the heavily Hispanic district will choose between two candidates who are sticking strongly on their party's platform: Vallejo, representing the liberal wing of the Democratic party whereas De La Cruz has aligned herself as Trump-affiliated Republican.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
Click2Houston.com
Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Texas Secretary of State shuts down accounts of 'vote switching'
The 'vote switching' claims are due to user error, the office said.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Comments / 13