Ronald L. Selway, 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 10, 1940, Ron was the son of the late David M. and Elsie (Cole) Selway. Ron was a graduate of Cadiz High School in 1958 and attended Ohio University. Ron was the Owner/Operator of Daron Coal Company of Dennison, Cadiz, and Harrison County, Ohio. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served his country and was honorably discharged.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO