Read full article on original website
Related
wtuz.com
Sandra Kay Miskimen – October 26, 2022
Sandra Kay Miskimen, age 78, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, following a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in New Dawn Health Care Center at Dover while under the compassionate care of Community Hospice. Born on October 27, 1943, in Union Hospital at Dover, Sandy, was...
wtuz.com
Dr. Frank Richard “Dick” Tolloti – October 26, 2022
Dr. Frank Richard “Dick” Tolloti, 87, of Dover, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born on September 10, 1935, in Midvale, Ohio, Dick was the son of the late Frank A. Tolloti and Bernice I. (Baldwin) Tolloti. He graduated in 1953 from Midvale High School.
wtuz.com
Yolanda Jagunic – October 23, 2022
Yolanda Jagunic, 97, died peacefully on October 23, 2022, after a period of declining health. She is survived by her daughter, Judi (Mark) Dummermuth, and sons, Richard (Sonny Sonnhalter) Jagunic, and Dave (Jennifer) Jagunic. Yolanda was born August 17, 1925, in Lorain, Ohio, and graduated from Lorain Senior High School....
wtuz.com
Robert Allen “boB” Keeney – October 25, 2022
Robert Allen “boB” Keeney, 63, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born May 24, 1959, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harvey Leo and LaVerne (McKinney) Keeney. After his graduation from Sandy Valley High School in...
wtuz.com
Ronald L. Selway – October 24, 2022
Ronald L. Selway, 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 10, 1940, Ron was the son of the late David M. and Elsie (Cole) Selway. Ron was a graduate of Cadiz High School in 1958 and attended Ohio University. Ron was the Owner/Operator of Daron Coal Company of Dennison, Cadiz, and Harrison County, Ohio. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served his country and was honorably discharged.
wtuz.com
Drug Take Back in Coshocton County
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be in hand this weekend to conduct a drug take-back event. On Saturday, October 29th, staff with the sheriff’s office will be in the parking lot in front of their office accepting unwanted, unused, and expired medications free of charge.
Comments / 0