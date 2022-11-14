ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Canada 2022 World Cup squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDiXd_0inI5NVN00

Canada are back at the World Cup finals, for the first time in 36 years. Last time they didn’t win, didn’t score and didn’t make much impact on what was their only appearance at the tournament to date, but the class of 2022 have every reason to believe they’ll be setting new firsts and national records in Qatar.

More than that, there’s a great feeling that over the past decade or so, Canadian football has been building up to this point: a moment of great success which can actually turn into a founding pillar of longevity and continued improvement in the game.

A host of European-based players mix with plenty of MLS regulars in the squad, with the standout performer being Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies . Along with Club Brugge striker Cyle Larin and Lillle’s Jonathan David, there’s plenty of offensive threat in the side to go with the off-the-ball organisation instilled by head coach John Herdman. In taking his side to this tournament he becomes the first-ever coach to guide both men’s and women’s teams of a national team to a World Cup, having been in charge of Canada Women in 2015.

Canada have not fluked their way here. They topped the Concacaf qualifying group ahead of Mexico and USA, while also reaching the Gold Cup semi-finals last year. This is real improvement and a chance for some to become new national icons.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Wednesday 23 November: Belgium vs Canada – 19:00

Sunday 27 November: Croatia vs Canada – 16:00

Thursday 1 December: Canada vs Morocco – 15:00

Predicted squad

Goalkeepers : Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Jayson Leutwiler (Oldham Athletic)

Defenders : Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Doneil Henry (Toronto FC)

Midfielders : ï»¿Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy)

Forwards : Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Liam Millar (Basel), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Ones to watch

Star - Jonathan David: The build-up play and counter-attacking threat is obviously going to go through Davies on the left, but if Canada want to hit new heights in terms of goalscoring and winning points at the finals, it’s David who needs to fire. He has terrific movement and touch in the final third and has been in great scoring form in Ligue 1 this term, netting more than a third of his team’s goals so far.

Breakout talent - Alistair Johnston: Capable of playing either as an attacking full-back or right side of a defensive trio, the 24-year-old defender has a good combination of adventurism and aggression in his game, offering a final-third threat when getting forward. Johnson plays for Montreal in MLS and has become a mainstay in the national team over the past two years

Odds ( taken from Betfair )

200/1

Prediction

Canada’s journey to Qatar shows they will be no pushovers in this group and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they escape into the knockout rounds. But they have been dealt a tricky hand against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, and might fall just short. Knocked out at the group stage .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Robbie Williams defends controversial choice to perform at Qatar World Cup: ‘It would be hypocritical for me not to go’

Robbie Williams has commented on his decision to perform at the Qatar World Cup, claiming that it would be “hypocritical” of him not to.While other British singers including Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart, have refused to sing at this year’s World Cup, Williams has remained steadfast in his decision to perform, despite mounting criticism from Twitter users.Stay informed with live updates on the Qatar World Cup here.In an excerpt from Williams’s interview with Italian newspaper Il Venerdì di Repubblica, scheduled to be published next month, the “Angels” popstar defended his choice, saying: “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’...
The Independent

What does Harry Kane’s World Cup armband mean?

England’s Harry Kane is set to wear an anti-discrimination captain’s armband at the 2022 World Cup, in a move that could see the Three Lions striker punished in Qatar.Kane sported a rainbow armband in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in England’s final games before the World Cup, and he is due to wear a OneLove band at the first ever winter World Cup.The English Football Association (FA) has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales (FAW), in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination.Kane and the captains of the eight other countries who have qualified...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison

A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.FIFA confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
The Independent

This Morning and Lorraine episodes to be axed for World Cup coverage

Lorraine and This Morning will both be off of ITV’s schedules in the coming days as a result of the World Cup. The international football tournament kicks off in Qatar on Sunday (20 November). As Qatar is three hours ahead of the UK, some of the matches will occur in the morning and the early afternoon. On Tuesday 22, Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 November, the channel’s morning schedules have been altered to accommodate for the matches.Coverage from Qatar will begin at 9am and run until 12.30pm, followed by Loose Women in its usual position.Ordinarily, Lorraine begins at 9am...
The Independent

Manchester United considering legal action after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week and are considering legal action against the striker.Ronaldo torched bridges with his club during the startingly blunt two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, with stinging criticism of everyone from the Glazer family and club hierarchy to his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old striker, who is in Qatar with Portugal ahead of the 2022 World Cup, also appeared to make a pitch for a new club in January when he insisted he can still score...
The Independent

World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East's first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors. This small, energy-rich country, home to some 3 million people and roughly the size of Jamaica, expects another 1.2 million fans to fly in for the tournament that begins on Sunday.After Friday prayers, the talk of Doha became the sudden ruling by the government to halt all beer sales at stadiums....
The Independent

Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem

Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament.It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform at the opening of the FIFA fan festival in Doha on Saturday.___AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Budget 2022: Hunt defends tax hikesUkraine: Putin’s troops preparing defencesTrump goes on 2024 endorsement resharing spree on Truth Social – live
The Independent

Qatar World Cup bans alcohol around stadiums in last-ditch U-turn

Qatar World Cup organisers have banned alcohol around stadium sites at the tournament in a major late U-turn.The move comes just two days before the start of the World Cup, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Doha.Budweiser was contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards. Fifa said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan...
The Independent

England and Wales to risk Fifa fine by wearing pro-LGBTQ+ armbands in Qatar

England and Wales currently plan to keep wearing OneLove armbands at the World Cup, as 11 federations await clarification from Fifa on the issue. While the governing body says it will respond in “due course”, the squads that plan to wear the armband – intended to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ groups given punitive Qatari laws – expressed surprise that they had not received a response less than 48 hours before the World Cup was due to start, especially since questions went in weeks ago in some cases. This has led to debate within the federations whether to wear them, especially...
The Independent

Head takes charge of Harry Kane Junior School after changing name

A headteacher has vowed to permanently change his school’s name to Harry Kane Junior School if England win the World Cup, and said it will adopt the name during the tournament.Gregory Hill, headteacher of Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, said that “from Monday onwards we’re going to be the Harry Kane Junior School”.In a social media post, the school’s usual badge on children’s jumpers was covered by a new one featuring a photo of the England football captain.If England win, we’re changing our name permanently to Harry Kane Junior SchoolGregory Hill“This is our official school badge on Monday,”...
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy