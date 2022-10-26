Read full article on original website
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida continues to see its highest numbers of unemployment claims in more than a year, with some Southwest Florida resorts announcing large temporary layoffs. The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that said Florida had 9,077 first-time unemployment claims during the week that ended Oct. 22, putting the state’s four-week average at 9,905 claims. Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida Sept. 28 before crossing the state. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm. It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm’s wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars. The skirmishes offer a preview of likely fights over local, state and federal funds that will be distributed over the next several months to help southwest Florida get back on its feet. More from the AP and theSouth Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Shifting about $1 million from marketing and public relations into reserves, the Florida Citrus Commission hopes to weather the impacts of Hurricane Ian, which exacerbated an already-anticipated decline in this season’s citrus crop. The money shift and a few smaller changes allowed the commission on Wednesday to approve a revised $29.795 million budget for the Department of Citrus without revamping a tax that growers pay on each box of citrus to help with marketing. The issues will be revisited in December. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian. More than 700,000 Florida households have applied for individual federal assistance after Hurricane Ian and another 130,000 are expected to apply, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official said Wednesday. Also, the agency said it would provide temporary housing to people affected by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties. Meanwhile, FEMA said it approved a separate request from Florida to help speed up the removal of debris on private and commercial properties through use of satellite imagery and other technology. More from the News Service of Florida.
Student scores are down due to COVID, but Florida schools see silver lining
Student scores are down due to COVID, but Florida schools see silver lining. While educators across the U.S. lamented students’ historically poor performance on the first national tests since the pandemic, Florida officials found a silver lining — even as the state’s reading and math scores declined. They noted that Florida students outpaced their peers in other states on average scores reported Monday from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as “the nation’s report card.” More from the Tampa Bay Times and Axios.
Pension system funded at 83.4 percent
Florida’s pension system is 83.4 percent funded to meet its projected future obligations, according to a new state report. As of July 1, preliminary numbers showed the pension system had what is known as an “unfunded actuarial liability” of $35.6 billion, according to a report by the state’s Florida Retirement System Actuarial Assumption Conference.
