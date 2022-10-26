Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian. More than 700,000 Florida households have applied for individual federal assistance after Hurricane Ian and another 130,000 are expected to apply, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official said Wednesday. Also, the agency said it would provide temporary housing to people affected by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties. Meanwhile, FEMA said it approved a separate request from Florida to help speed up the removal of debris on private and commercial properties through use of satellite imagery and other technology. More from the News Service of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO