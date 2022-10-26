Cambridge Pride Basketball Tryouts

Boys and Girls League Tryouts November 5 and 6

The Cambridge Pride Basketball Program, offered to Cambridge 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, is a travel basketball league that encourages participants to recognize and optimize their full potential as student athletes. This year, we are excited to bring back the Cambridge Pride Girls’ League. The 2022 - 2023 Cambridge Pride season begins in November and runs through mid-March. Cambridge Pride is a collaboration between DHSP's Recreation Division, Cambridge Public Schools, and the Cambridge Police Department.

Tryouts for the Cambridge Pride Basketball Program will be held on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6 at the Frisoli Youth Center, 61 Willow St. (View flyer for Boys and Girls League tryout times).

To participate in tryouts, parents / guardians of players must complete and sign the Cambridge Pride registration form.

If you have questions or general inquiries about the program, please contact Vladimir Pierre vpierre@cambridgema.gov or 617-349-6228