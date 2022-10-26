Daily Log 10.25.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: October 25th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

10/25/202201:43

INCIDENT22008376

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

ALLSTON ST

An Allston Street resident reported witnessing a catalytic converter theft. The vehicle owner was notified and a report was taken.

10/25/202206:41

INCIDENT22008379

LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90 S23

AMHERST ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Amherst Street for the report of a pedestrian riding a scooter that was involved in a crash with a motorist. The scooter operator was evaluated on scene and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The motorist did not have a valid driver’s license and was issued a summons for Operating after a Suspended License.

10/25/202206:54

INCIDENT22008380

LARCENY UNDER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

MAGAZINE ST

A Cambridge resident called to report that a family member was involved in a flimflam scam while exchanging pictures with an unknown person online.

10/25/202207:33

INCIDENT22008381

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

WESTERN AVE

A Western Avenue resident reported receiving multiple texts messages that contained numerous threats against them.

10/25/202208:01

INCIDENT22008383

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

RINDGE AVE

Cambridge Police received a call from a resident at Rindge Avenue, who stated their rear window was smashed sometime overnight while parked in the parking lot.

10/25/202208:18

INCIDENT22008384

B&E MV IN DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18

ESSEX ST

A Cambridge resident called to report that while their vehicle was parked on Essex Street an unknown person broke into it and stole loose change.

10/25/202208:57

INCIDENT22008386

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

CHESTNUT ST

Cambridge Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Magazine Street.

10/25/202209:35

INCIDENT22008387

A&B C265 S13A

DUNSTER ST

A Cambridge Parking Control Officer was the victim of an assault and battery.

10/25/202210:52

INCIDENT22008390

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

PROSPECT ST

A Cambridge business owner called police to report that they suspect an employee has been stealing money from the business.

10/25/202213:11

INCIDENT22008393

IDENTITY FRAUD

BROADWAY

A Broadway Street resident notified Cambridge Police that her identity had been stolen to create a bogus account.

10/25/202213:14

INCIDENT22008391

LEAVE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY C90 S24

HAMPSHIRE ST

A Somerville resident reported that while on his bicycle he was involved with a crash with a motor vehicle at the intersection of Hampshire Street and Cardinal Mederios Avenue and suffered injuries. He did not seek medical attention. The involved motorist fled the area after the collision.

10/25/202213:16

INCIDENT22008396

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

WALKER TER

A Walker Terrace resident reported their bicycle was stolen from the properties back yard.

10/25/202214:05

INCIDENT22008397

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CAMBRIDGESIDE PL

An employee alerted Cambridge Police that someone forcibly removed the gate/arm at the parking garage exit.

10/25/202214:13

INCIDENT22008398

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

BRATTLE ST

A manager reported an unknown female shoplifted a pair of sunglasses with a value of $180 from the store.

10/25/202214:21

INCIDENT22008399

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

HOLLIS PK

A resident of Hollis Park reported sometime between 7 p.m. on October 23, 2022 and 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022, an unknown person(s) stole tools from a shed located in the rear of his residence.

10/25/202215:10

INCIDENT22008401

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

BLACKSTONE ST

A resident of Blackstone Street reported her car was broken into on October 24, 2022 while it was parked in the rear lot of her residence. No suspects/witnesses were identified at the time of the report.

10/25/202216:24

INCIDENT22008403

SHOPLIFTING BY PRICE TAG TAMPERING C266 S30A

SOMERVILLE AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a department store located at Somerville Avenue for a report of a Somerville resident, who was being held by security on scene after she had just shoplifted. She was visibly seen by security staff using a price tag from another item not in her possession to shoplift more expensive items at the self-checkout machines. Due to her tampering with price tags, she is being summons for Shoplifting By Price Tag Tampering.

10/25/202217:22

INCIDENT22008404

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

A resident of CambridgePark Drive reports sometime between 3 p.m. on October 24, 2022 and 2:30 p.m. on October 25, 2022, an unknown person(s) stole his bicycle which was locked in a secure bicycle room in his building using a Kryptonite U-Lock. The lock device was found on scene and had been cut off.

10/25/202217:24

INCIDENT22008405

AFFRAY (COMMON LAW)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police placed Schaida Colon, 21, 47 West Street in Boston, Shaila Brown, 30, 889 Harrison Avenue in Boston, and Lisa Brown, 58, 479 Concord Avenue in Cambridge, under arrest for Affray and Disorderly Conduct. Colon, Brown, and Brown were placed under arrest after officers saw the three parties fighting in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue. Officers observed all parties striking one another before officers were able to separate the three from each other. While the three parties were fighting with each other, officers observed numerous parties flee from the area as a result of the multiple parties fighting. While Officers were attempting to place Lisa Brown into handcuffs, she struck one officer in the chest with a closed fist and another officer in the head with a closed fist. Brown will also be charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

10/25/202219:49

INCIDENT22008407

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a business on the 600 block of Cambridge Street for a report of a shoplifting in progress. A report was taken.

10/25/202220:23

INCIDENT22008408

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

PLEASANT ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Pleasant Street address for a report of screams. As a result, a female was subsequently transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. A report was taken for several package thefts.

10/25/202222:51

INCIDENT22008409

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

FRANKLIN ST

Cambridge Police responded to Franklin Street for a hit and run crash. A report was taken.