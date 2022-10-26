ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

WESH

Friday Night Hits Week 10: All game recaps and scores

Welcome to Week 10 of Friday Night Hits. It's hard to believe there is only one week left in the regular season. It was another week of scheduling quirkiness. Several Orange County schools played last night, but we were still treated to a stacked slate this Friday, Oct. 28. Below...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Hurricane Ian destroys student's apartment, forces her to withdraw from UCF

The damages Hurricane Ian left on one UCF student's apartment left her with making the ultimate decision: moving out and withdrawing from the university. The former student was doing everything she could to help her disabled sister get out of the rising water in their Arden Villas apartment unit on Sept. 29.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

OCPS announces finalists for top principal, assistant principal

During National Principals Month, OCPS is celebrating its finalists for the 2022-23 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year awards. The winner of each category will be announced at the Stellar Awards Feb. 10, 2023, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. In the running for Principal of the Year is...
ORLANDO, FL

