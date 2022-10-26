Read full article on original website
SAFE-T Act coverage roundup
* Loyola University of Chicago Center for Criminal Justice…. One surprising finding coming out of our research on Illinois’ implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act—which, among other big changes, will eliminate the use of cash bail when it goes into effect next year—is that the current cash bail system results in much less pretrial detention than is generally assumed. This is true even when the charges are serious. Statewide, on any given day, almost two-thirds of those with pending felony charges are not in jail custody or under any kind of supervision or monitoring.
Tax Foundation: Illinois ranks low for tax competitiveness
* Illinois ranks 36th for tax competitiveness, according to the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index…. The Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index enables business leaders, government policymakers, and taxpayers to gauge how their states’ tax systems compare. While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. […]
