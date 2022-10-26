Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting
The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin
WASHINGTON (AP) - Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Biden draws a line on abortion. Will Democrats follow?
President Joe Biden offered some insight Thursday into his stance on abortion as Democrats focus on the issue ahead of the midterm elections, saying his view is contained in the text of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Trump's message to Republicans on abortion
Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say
Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
At Georgia debate, challenger Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp clash on abortion, crime
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps...
Flashback: CNN, MSNBC ran with 'Jim Crow' voter suppression claims in Georgia before record turnout
CNN and MSNBC spent much of 2021 labeling Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as the next Jim Crow, but record-breaking turnout in the Peach State has essentially debunked the once-popular liberal narrative. Democrats and their allies in the media repeatedly argued that the law was a racist effort to...
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
Herschel Walker’s Abortion Scandal Might Be Democrats’ Last Hope In the Midterms
Four months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the issue of abortion to the states, it was an unmitigated disaster for American women.For the Democratic Party, it provided a political lifeline.Outraged supporters of a woman’s right to choose turned out in droves in special elections earlier this summer in New York and Alaska, bringing unexpected victories for Democratic candidates. A referendum on a constitutional amendment in Kansas, which would have set the stage for an abortion ban in the state, lost by double-digits. Even in the face of punishing inflation...
Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting
Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
Amendment 2 puts abortion policy solely in hands of elected legislators
Republicans have led in the Kentucky State Senate for more than 20 years, standing up and speaking for the principles of most Kentucky residents across the commonwealth. In 2016, Kentucky voters flipped control in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century, solidifying the strength of the commonwealth’s conservative values.
Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Nevada Current.
WBAL Radio
Economy and inflation top public's agenda going into midterm elections: POLL
(WASHINGTON) -- About half of Americans say either the economy or inflation is the most important issue in their vote for Congress, making pocketbook issues by far the most dominant in the run up to the midterm elections, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Taken individually, 26% identify the...
Worries mount in US over election violence
The shocking assault of top Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband at their home has heightened concerns that unconstrained disinformation and toxic political partisanship could spill over into violence around next week's US midterm elections. US security officials say unconstrained disinformation and political vitriol is volatile fuel for attacks, like the one in which a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories apparently sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi over alleged election "lies."
Abortions equal job growth, Democrats argue in closing days of election
Democratic candidates for governor are trying to turn their pro-abortion stance into an economic argument by saying Republican restrictions on abortion will hurt the job market, as polls show issues like inflation and the economy are overtaking reproductive choice as a top issue among voters. From Pennsylvania to Michigan, Democratic...
State Roundup: Abortion, economy fueling voting, poll finds; Moore, top Dems outraise rivals; VP Harris stumps for Moore as Cox, GOP hold rally
POLL: ABORTION, ECONOMY FUEL VOTING: An uncertain economic future and the threat of an abortion ban are among the issues motivating Marylanders to vote this election season, a new poll of likely voters for Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore shows. Nearly half of surveyed Democrats and Republicans and 40% of unaffiliated voters — 47% of those surveyed in total — said they feel more motivated to vote Nov. 8 than in recent elections. Hannah Gaskill/The Baltimore Sun.
WBAL Radio
Crime remains top of mind for midterm voters: As Republicans pounce, Democratic leads shrink
(NEW YORK) -- Heading into the midterm cycle's home stretch, Republicans are working to paint Democrats in key races as soft on crime -- as polls show the issue is of high importance for voters. The familiar political tactic, backed by a flood of advertising in races from coast to...
