Fox News

White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting

The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
CBS Sacramento

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) - Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
Fox News

Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say

Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Abortion Scandal Might Be Democrats’ Last Hope In the Midterms

Four months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the issue of abortion to the states, it was an unmitigated disaster for American women.For the Democratic Party, it provided a political lifeline.Outraged supporters of a woman’s right to choose turned out in droves in special elections earlier this summer in New York and Alaska, bringing unexpected victories for Democratic candidates. A referendum on a constitutional amendment in Kansas, which would have set the stage for an abortion ban in the state, lost by double-digits. Even in the face of punishing inflation...
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
Nevada Current

Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted  to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Nevada Current.
AFP

Worries mount in US over election violence

The shocking assault of top Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband at their home has heightened concerns that unconstrained disinformation and toxic political partisanship could spill over into violence around next week's US midterm elections. US security officials say unconstrained disinformation and political vitriol is volatile fuel for attacks, like the one in which a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories apparently sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi over alleged election "lies."
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Abortion, economy fueling voting, poll finds; Moore, top Dems outraise rivals; VP Harris stumps for Moore as Cox, GOP hold rally

POLL: ABORTION, ECONOMY FUEL VOTING: An uncertain economic future and the threat of an abortion ban are among the issues motivating Marylanders to vote this election season, a new poll of likely voters for Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore shows. Nearly half of surveyed Democrats and Republicans and 40% of unaffiliated voters — 47% of those surveyed in total — said they feel more motivated to vote Nov. 8 than in recent elections. Hannah Gaskill/The Baltimore Sun.
