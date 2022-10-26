ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen City Council to hold townhall tomorrow to address citizens

Killeen, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4wyH_0inHgXJ200

All councilmembers will speak about their vision and ideas for the city

KILLEEN, Texas (Oct. 26, 2022) – The City of Killeen councilmembers will hold an inaugural Special Workshop and Townhall tomorrow-- Thursday, Oct. 27-- at 6p.m. at City Hall (101 North College Street).

This is a reminder that citizens are invited to join and participate. Residents will have the opportunity to hear from their specific district representative, be informed, engaged and ask questions related to the agenda.

The meeting agenda has been posted to the City’s website and items include the Parks Master Plan, City budget, citywide fiber, the Comprehensive Plan, special projects and more. The agenda can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CouncilMeetings. This meeting and all city council meetings can be viewed live or recorded at that web address. This can also be viewed on the Government Channel, Spectrum Cable 10.

Last month, councilmembers voted to add this event to the City’s Governing Standards to be held each year around October. The intent is for all council members to present their mission, vision, direction and any special projects to their district and constituents. The Mayor and City Manager will also participate each year.

