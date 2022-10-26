Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
Pittsburgh's character comes out in local filmmakers' festival shorts
When Lily Ragheb of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Ahmed, a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Pittsburgh in 2019, they barely had time to get acquainted with the city before the covid-19 pandemic shut most of it down. As they began to talk walks and explore Lawrenceville and the...
pghcitypaper.com
Transit riders criticize disrupted service and language inaccessibility
Transit users in Pittsburgh say they’re tired of delays and disruptions they say are lingering long after the initial shock of the pandemic. More than 15 riders and advocates described their frustrations getting around the city during Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Oct. 28 board meeting. Several also urged the board to address the needs of a growing number of Spanish-speaking transit users whose needs are not being met.
wisr680.com
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
tubecityonline.com
Local Business Recovering After Explosion
Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
Local, state leaders working to help those with homes impacted by landslides
PITTSBURGH — It is a picture of devastation on Glenside Street in Pittsburgh’s Observatory Hill. What was once a family home is now condemned after a landslide, something western Pennsylvania is seeing more of every year. “We had a house that looked similar to this one, it was...
hotelnewsresource.com
AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown Sold for a Combined Total of $85 Million
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) yesterday announced the acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown for $51 million, or approximately $327,000 per key, and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown for $34 million, or approximately $254,000 per key. “We are pleased to enhance our portfolio with...
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January
PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Right-size yourself, PRT, or see funding cut
Well past the deepest throes of the coronavirus pandemic, ridership on Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) buses and trolleys remains a shadow of its former self. And a new analysis of that paucity by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy says Allegheny County’s mass-transit agency must right-size its many weak performing routes or face government funding cuts.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit says worker shortages, other issues contributing to service cuts
The pandemic hit public transit agencies hard, especially with decreases in ridership and large service cuts, and Pittsburgh Regional Transit has not avoided those issues. Starting on Nov. 20, PRT will reduce service hours by nearly 2%, which will impact 11 bus routes and the blue line light-rail route, according to PRT board member John Tague.
columbusmonthly.com
Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels
Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
pgh2o.com
Engineering Report: Complying with Stormwater Regulations
Across about 25% of Pittsburgh, sewage and stormwater are routed into separate underground sewer pipes. When it rains, stormwater enters inlets and storm sewer pipes send it directly to our streams and rivers, along with any harmful pollutants picked up on the ground surface or in the below-ground network. The...
LIVE UPDATES: 6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Six people were shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road. The funeral that was taking place at the Destiny of Faith Church was for John Hornezes,...
New scam targeting current, former Duquesne Light customers
PITTSBURGH — A new scam is targeting current and former customers of Duquesne Light. Scam phone calls from a number claiming to be Duquesne Light are telling victims they have a past due balance and their electricity will be cut off if they don’t pay immediately. Duquesne Light...
Smart Business Network
2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership
The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
wtae.com
As new homeless center prepares to open, Pittsburgh cleanup of encampments will follow
PITTSBURGH — In the shadow of downtown Pittsburgh, homeless encampments continue on the river walk parallel to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. With colder weather approaching, a knowledgeable source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the city's plan is for the encampments to be gone within the next three weeks. Mayor Ed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 28-29
Natural wonders — like dinosaurs and other spooky specimens, talented teens and musical geniuses — are in the spotlight this weekend in Pittsburgh. Dinosaurs roam the earth again in the Jurassic World Live Tour, coming this weekend to PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Show times are...
pghcitypaper.com
CP Jail Watch: Do vendor contracts incentivize poor food service?
According to a much-discussed University of Pittsburgh study of conditions at the Allegheny County Jail, the majority of individuals incarcerated in Fall 2021 said they were “very dissatisfied” with the meals provided. They complained the food was too bland, too small, and sometimes unsanitary. Eighty-eight percent of respondents...
Comments / 1