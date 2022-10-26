Read full article on original website
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
drugstorenews.com
McKesson debuts state-of-the-art distribution center in Ohio
McKesson has opened a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical distribution center in Jeffersonville, Ohio, centrally located between Cincinnati and Columbus. The new facility will distribute pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and home healthcare products as well as consumer packaged goods to customers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It's the largest in...
multifamilybiz.com
Stoneweg Expands Its Midwest Footprint With Acquisition of 178-Unit JRG Lofts in Cincinnati’s Historic Mainstrasse Village District
CINCINNATI, OH - Stoneweg U.S., a real estate firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, announced the acquisition of JRG Lofts, a 178-unit, mixed-use, apartment community in Mainstrasse Village, a national historic district in the Cincinnati, OH MSA. The acquisition further expands the company's geographic footprint in the Midwest, which accounts for approximately 30% of its current portfolio.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
Fox 19
Cincinnati revives popular ‘90′s-era litter campaign ‘Don’t Trash the ‘Nati’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A decades-old public awareness campaign is making its return in Cincinnati in 2022. If you lived in Cincinnati in the ‘90′s, you might feel some nostalgia as you remember “Don’t Trash the ‘Nati,” an anti-littering campaign from Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. Now...
Middletown 2-year-old hospitalized for days with 3 different viruses
Wilder Jackson was at Dayton's Children's Hospital for days after he was diagnosed with adenovirus, rhinovirus and enterovirus at the same time.
Police departments in rural Ohio towns struggle to find recruits
Short on staff and money, Ohio's small police departments are no match for bigger cities and towns that are also competing for officers.
WLWT 5
Freestore Foodbank shares Thanksgiving-related inflation concerns
CINCINNATI — Thursday marks one month until Thanksgiving Day in the United States. This year's menu features a heaping side, or even a main course, of inflation. Americans are spending close to 30 percent more on their Thanksgiving meals compared to two years ago, said Freestore Foodbank CEO and President Kurt Reiber.
moversmakers.org
Saving masses of food for those who need it most
OUTSTANDING CORPORATION: SugarCreek, John & Julie Richardson. Rescuing nearly 1 million pounds of food annually – almost all of it highly valuable protein – is part of what makes SugarCreek the 2022 National Philanthropy Day corporate winner. But why do the company’s owners, John and Julie Richardson, give...
7 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
As you get ready to retire and look to spend your golden years somewhere that your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Ohio and North Dakota have a...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
freightwaves.com
Fear of litigation over noncompetes keeps some TQL employees from leaving
Current and former employees of Total Quality Logistics say they are closely following a former colleague’s two legal actions involving the nation’s second-largest freight brokerage. Ex-TQL broker Jacob Patterson has been embroiled in a battle against his former employer for nearly 17 months after the freight brokerage sued...
How German Is Cincinnati Really?
YouTube and podcast star “Feli from Germany” compares German and American culture, habits, and language from her perch in the Queen City. The post How German Is Cincinnati Really? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati bar set to open before end of year
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A veteran of the Queen City's hospitality industry is opening a neighborhood bar in Camp Washington. Kiel Erdelac is opening Binski's Bar at 2872 Colerain Ave. in Camp Washington. His goal is to be open before the end of the year. "I feel that there...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
Fox 19
Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
