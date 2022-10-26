ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

drugstorenews.com

McKesson debuts state-of-the-art distribution center in Ohio

McKesson has opened a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical distribution center in Jeffersonville, Ohio, centrally located between Cincinnati and Columbus. The new facility will distribute pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and home healthcare products as well as consumer packaged goods to customers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It's the largest in...
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
multifamilybiz.com

Stoneweg Expands Its Midwest Footprint With Acquisition of 178-Unit JRG Lofts in Cincinnati’s Historic Mainstrasse Village District

CINCINNATI, OH - Stoneweg U.S., a real estate firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, announced the acquisition of JRG Lofts, a 178-unit, mixed-use, apartment community in Mainstrasse Village, a national historic district in the Cincinnati, OH MSA. The acquisition further expands the company's geographic footprint in the Midwest, which accounts for approximately 30% of its current portfolio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Freestore Foodbank shares Thanksgiving-related inflation concerns

CINCINNATI — Thursday marks one month until Thanksgiving Day in the United States. This year's menu features a heaping side, or even a main course, of inflation. Americans are spending close to 30 percent more on their Thanksgiving meals compared to two years ago, said Freestore Foodbank CEO and President Kurt Reiber.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Saving masses of food for those who need it most

OUTSTANDING CORPORATION: SugarCreek, John & Julie Richardson. Rescuing nearly 1 million pounds of food annually – almost all of it highly valuable protein – is part of what makes SugarCreek the 2022 National Philanthropy Day corporate winner. But why do the company’s owners, John and Julie Richardson, give...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
freightwaves.com

Fear of litigation over noncompetes keeps some TQL employees from leaving

Current and former employees of Total Quality Logistics say they are closely following a former colleague’s two legal actions involving the nation’s second-largest freight brokerage. Ex-TQL broker Jacob Patterson has been embroiled in a battle against his former employer for nearly 17 months after the freight brokerage sued...
JOPLIN, MO
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati bar set to open before end of year

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A veteran of the Queen City's hospitality industry is opening a neighborhood bar in Camp Washington. Kiel Erdelac is opening Binski's Bar at 2872 Colerain Ave. in Camp Washington. His goal is to be open before the end of the year. "I feel that there...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
CINCINNATI, OH

