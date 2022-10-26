Every year, we ask our opinionated readers to tell us about their favorite people, places and things in the Springfield area. Over the decades we’ve been doing this, we’ve continued to tweak both the process and the results issue to try to keep things fresh and interesting, and of course, the votes tend to reflect current trends. In 2020, all 10 of the most popular categories were food-related, perhaps because there wasn’t much else to do. Now, our readers are back to showing their cultured side, with places to see a play or musical, museum and Abraham Lincoln historic site joining perpetually popular categories such as best doughnut, burger and horseshoe. We also add and subtract categories every year based on participation levels and reader feedback. Wondering how all this works? Here are the answers to the most common questions we hear:

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO