WBAL Radio
Fetterman, Shapiro to attend Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser where Biden, Harris will speak
(PHILADELPHIA) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks at a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in Philadelphia on Friday evening, where two key candidates on the ballot this November will also be in attendance, according to a Democratic official. "Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov....
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to boost Fetterman, other Dems
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president's most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
Ukraine war expected to accelerate clean energy transition, new report finds
(NEW YORK) -- The war in Ukraine is reshaping the global energy landscape and is expected to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels as countries scramble for alternatives to Russian energy, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. Russia has been one of the world's...
Hand count of ballots in Nevada county draws court challenge
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Gov. Hogan argues importance of free, fair elections in guest column
Gov. Larry Hogan wrote a guest opinion piece on Thursday for The Washington Post on the importance of candidates accepting an elections loss. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. Hogan's piece argued that accepting a loss is the right thing to do because democracy can't properly function without...
Federal government looks to strengthen funeral service prices disclosure rule
WASHINGTON DC — The loss of a loved one can feel like the world has come to a sudden halt. For those left to grieve, planning a funeral service while navigating the sorrow can be overwhelming. Now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering strengthening the rule for funeral...
California looking at billions in tax revenue shortfall next fiscal year
SACRAMENTO -- The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely - handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years. That seemingly endless flow of money has started to dry up as state tax collections have fallen below expectations for four months in a row. There's now an 80% chance California will be about $8 billion short when its fiscal...
Lula lead narrows on eve of tense Brazil runoff: poll
Leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro narrowed slightly on the eve of Brazil's polarizing presidential runoff, according to a poll published late Saturday. The margin of error for the poll, which was based on interviews with 8,308 people on Friday and Saturday, was plus or minus two percentage points.
Global stocks mixed ahead of US GDP, Europe rates decision
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes remained unsettled as more big companies report earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had more gainers than losers, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations were more than offsetting gains elsewhere.
Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. has still not seen anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to use a dirty bomb. He said there are continued concerns that the conflict could escalate, and said that’s why it...
