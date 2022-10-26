ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Can You Spell Louisiana's Most Commonly Misspelled Word?

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXo48_0inHJdOv00

According to Google , Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MGrS_0inHJdOv00
Alex Wong, Getty Images

Oddly enough, the most commonly misspelled word is actually a homonym for the word that appears a lot in our vocabulary this time of year but not so much during other seasons. Perhaps, that is why the word in question is so difficult for us to master. It’s one of those words that has more than a few meanings and more than a few spellings and sometimes even autocorrect gets it wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iItRl_0inHJdOv00
Getty Images/moodboard RF, ThinkStock Images

But before you go beating yourself up about failing your adult LEAP test just know the word in question is commonly misspelled in four other states besides Louisiana. The good folks of Arizona, Oklahoma, Alabama, and South Carolina all seem to face an issue with this word’s proper spelling too.

Have you figured out which word is the culprit? I just gave you a hint. I actually used it in a sentence and I have referenced it as a homonym, a word that sounds just like it, which is used quite heavily in late October. You don’t have to be a witch to figure out “which” is the word we have trouble spelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwrOI_0inHJdOv00
Witch’s Ride Townsquare Media Photo by John Falcon (10)

The most common misspellings of which are “wich” as in sandwich or “witch” as in broom riding Halloween girl. At least we aren’t Mississippi where they have trouble spelling the word “every”. But so do the folks in Montana and Hawaii. For some reason, folks want to spell the word “evary”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gynJY_0inHJdOv00
Rednecks 4 Hire via YouTube

A couple of other strange spellings from the Google List of Most Misspelled words caught our attention. In Texas they can’t spell “confident” and in Florida, they can’t spell “pharaoh”. You’d think Texans would be born knowing how to spell confident and I have no idea what anyone in Florida is wanting or needing to spell words that are connected to ancient Egypt. I guess it’s the heat, right?

What’s a word that you seem to struggle to spell correctly? For me, it’s less about my spelling skills and more about my inability to type that causes the red squiggly lines to appear but if I had to narrow my most difficult word down to just one I’d say “gurantee”.

And if you didn’t notice I spelled it wrong, it should be “guarantee” but that extra “a” and the extra “e” always look funny to me. Maybe that’s why I never guarantee my work because you can’t replace what you never could spell. Hey, that’s good enough to go on a t-shirt, don’t you think?

Click here to view photo gallery

.

Source: Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
SHREVEPORT, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake

The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy