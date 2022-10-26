Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Bridgeport Library to Host First-Ever Author Meet and Greet Event to Highlight Diverse Local Authors
The Bridgeport Public Library will be holding its first-ever Author Meet and Greet Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library. They will be hosting a diverse group of local authors across the library. Come and converse with them about their published works, their. writing process, and...
Photos: BHS Students Get All Dressed Up for Homecoming Dance; First of Two Galleries
The Homecoming Dance for Bridgeport High School took place last Saturday. Check out some photos of the students all dressed up in this first of two galleries below. The second gallery will appear in the days ahead on Connect-Bridgeport.
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
Trying to replicate Sally’s pizza, Atticus Market owner found own ‘New Haven-ish’ style
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While amateur bakers were filling their COVID-quarantine days making homemade sourdough in the spring of 2020, Charlie Negaro Jr. turned to pizza. The CEO of Chabaso Bakery and Atticus Bookstore Café and Market in New Haven installed a pizza oven in his backyard that summer.
The Stag Shack Rolls Into Fairfield Athletics
Out with the old, and in with the new; Fairfield athletics new mobile “meals-on-wheels” is a new addition to outdoor sporting events. According to Jay Degioia ‘80, director of Stags Hospitality, at the beginning of the soccer season, a new food truck dubbed “The Stag Shack,” and named with the help of student participation via social media, rolled over to Lessing Field and set up shop.
Seeking Stability, Cross Principal Hits The Halls
Wilbur Cross High School Interim Principal Kermit Carolina announced over the PA that students had “30 more seconds to get to class.” Less than a minute later, he had his arm draped around a student’s shoulders. “Mr. Carolina, this is the first time I got caught...
CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
UHC’s Orthopaedic Campaign "Coats for Kids" is Back with Goal to Aid North Central West Virginia Youth
Temperatures will soon be dropping as winter is on its way. The Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season. While you are shopping for new coats for your family,...
Photos: BHS Volleyball Team Sweeps Tri-Match Ahead of Regular-Season Finale at Home
The Bridgeport High School volleyball team improved to 31-9-2 after 25-19, 25-19 victories against University and 25-15, 25-17 victoreis against Parkersburg on Thursday. The Indians are back in action on Saturday with a home quad match to wrap up the regular season. Joining them will be Hedgesville, Greenbrier East and Pendleton County.
New Haven’s Town Green District fosters reemerging downtown
Two weeks ago, a few thousand New Haveners flooded onto Chapel Street for New Haven’s biannual Night Market in one of the city’s busiest events since the start of the pandemic. The Night Market is just one of the many initiatives that the Town Green District holds to...
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
Connecticut High School Football recap: Fairfield Prep, St. Joseph pull upsets
A look at what's happening around high school football in Connecticut:. -- Shelton pass incomplete, Gaels turn it over on downs wth 2:08 left. Prep 16, No. 9 Shelton 15 2:08 left. -- Prep comes up with a huge sack on 3n5, TO Shelton, 2:14 left. No. 9 Gaels trailing...
Ribbon Cut on Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency in Bridgeport
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new office of Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency. Previously located on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, the agency relocated to 1400 Johnson Avenue, Suite 2B in Bridgeport. On behalf of the City of Bridgeport and Bridgeport City...
Owners of Hartford's Soul Bowls Expand Business, Inspire Entrepreneurs
Meet the three visionaries behind Soul Bowls, a fast casual, soul food eatery on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford’s South End: Malik Golden, Hughann “Chef Pop” Thomas and Willie Fair. The moguls in the making opened the restaurant earlier this year and the star of the menu is...
Il Pastaficio Opens in Westport: ‘No Alfredo,’ Authentic Italian Foods (via Westport Journal)
This just in from Gretchen Webster of Westport Journal, on a new spot for fresh pasta and authentic Italian goods in Westport. Two years after his quest began to bring authentic Italian pasta and sauces to Westport, Frederico Perandin, a native of Venice, Italy, has opened Il Pastaficio, a downtown shop and restaurant.
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Ribbon Cut on $2.5 Million FieldTurf Facility Already in Use at The Bridge Sports and Recreation Complex
After multiple days of beautiful fall weather, a ribbon cutting held by the Citynet Center at The Bridge Sports and Recreation Complex may have a bit of a damper. However, it was perfect irony. On Wednesday, multiple city officials were on hand to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new...
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
