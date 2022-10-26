ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastoncourier.news

Harry & the Lady in White

Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
STRATFORD, CT
Fairfield Mirror

The Stag Shack Rolls Into Fairfield Athletics

Out with the old, and in with the new; Fairfield athletics new mobile “meals-on-wheels” is a new addition to outdoor sporting events. According to Jay Degioia ‘80, director of Stags Hospitality, at the beginning of the soccer season, a new food truck dubbed “The Stag Shack,” and named with the help of student participation via social media, rolled over to Lessing Field and set up shop.
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
EASTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: BHS Volleyball Team Sweeps Tri-Match Ahead of Regular-Season Finale at Home

The Bridgeport High School volleyball team improved to 31-9-2 after 25-19, 25-19 victories against University and 25-15, 25-17 victoreis against Parkersburg on Thursday. The Indians are back in action on Saturday with a home quad match to wrap up the regular season. Joining them will be Hedgesville, Greenbrier East and Pendleton County.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven’s Town Green District fosters reemerging downtown

Two weeks ago, a few thousand New Haveners flooded onto Chapel Street for New Haven’s biannual Night Market in one of the city’s busiest events since the start of the pandemic. The Night Market is just one of the many initiatives that the Town Green District holds to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy