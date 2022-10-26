ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Lower Frederick Hearing Set for Gravel Pike Parcel

LOWER FREDERICK PA – A Delaware County company is scheduled to meet Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at 7 p.m. with Lower Frederick’s Zoning Hearing Board to ask its approval of a variance for minimum lot area requirements on property at 1467 N. Gravel Pike, where it hopes to open a business office.
FREDERICK, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets $2.5 million grant from Chesco commissioners for West Grove site

The ChristianaCare West Grove campus has received a $2.5-million American Rescue Fund Plan Act grant from the Chester County Government for capital improvement projects related to information technology, medical equipment, and facility renovation. ChristianaCare finalized the purchase of its West Grove campus (formerly Jennersville Hospital) from Tower Health in June...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown

Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Underwater Unease: Invasive Fish Is a Nightmarish Presence in Collar-County Waterways

Snakehead fish.Image via River Monsters at YouTube. Montgomery Countyians have faced off some rather formidable foes when it comes to invasive creatures in local neighborhoods, parks, and lawns. The out-and-out war on spotted lanternflies has been ongoing since 2014. And as any fan of the county waterways knows, signage listing tips to contain the New Zealand mudsnail have been around sites like Deep Creek Lake at Green Lane Park for a while.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District

For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat. In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.
COATESVILLE, PA
SoJO 104.9

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

