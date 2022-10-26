Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
sanatogapost.com
Lower Frederick Hearing Set for Gravel Pike Parcel
LOWER FREDERICK PA – A Delaware County company is scheduled to meet Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at 7 p.m. with Lower Frederick’s Zoning Hearing Board to ask its approval of a variance for minimum lot area requirements on property at 1467 N. Gravel Pike, where it hopes to open a business office.
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets $2.5 million grant from Chesco commissioners for West Grove site
The ChristianaCare West Grove campus has received a $2.5-million American Rescue Fund Plan Act grant from the Chester County Government for capital improvement projects related to information technology, medical equipment, and facility renovation. ChristianaCare finalized the purchase of its West Grove campus (formerly Jennersville Hospital) from Tower Health in June...
7 arrested at ‘people’s decommissioning’ of oil tank farm in Southwest Philly
Seven activists were arrested at an oil tank farm in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday. They and dozens of others called for the facility associated with the former PES refinery to be permanently decommissioned, citing concerns about the health of nearby residents and the role fossil fuels play in driving climate change.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown
Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
PECO customers to get natural gas rate hikes for 2nd straight year
PECO gas customers can expect higher utility bills in 2023 after the second rate increase in two years. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a rate settlement that will allow PECO to raise its price for its natural gas customers.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
wildkidswander.com
12 Fun Santa Train Rides Near Philadelphia (Plus Other Holidays Trains!)
One of the best ways to celebrate during the holiday season is a scenic train ride with Santa. Riding the rails while singing carols and drinking hot cocoa brings up fun memories for both young and old. And it’s a great way to new develop traditions with your family.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 Season
Christmas Village in Philadelphia will transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022, with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th, to Sunday, November 20th.
Bumper-to-Bumper Bumper Crop: Montco Has Two of Top 100 Traffic Bottlenecks in the U.S.
Four high-traffic areas in Pa. are among the 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the nation, and two of them are in Montgomery County, writes Max Bennett for the Philadelphia Patch. The annual analysis published by American Transportation Research Institute measured truck-involved congestion at more than 300 highway locations nationwide. It...
nccpdnews.com
CRIME ALERT: POLICE INVESTIGATE MULTIPLE VEHICLE THEFTS AND THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES
Over the past week officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple reports of stolen motor vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles. The crimes were reported to have occurred during the overnight hours in multiple communities throughout New Castle County. In the community of Stratford...
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Underwater Unease: Invasive Fish Is a Nightmarish Presence in Collar-County Waterways
Snakehead fish.Image via River Monsters at YouTube. Montgomery Countyians have faced off some rather formidable foes when it comes to invasive creatures in local neighborhoods, parks, and lawns. The out-and-out war on spotted lanternflies has been ongoing since 2014. And as any fan of the county waterways knows, signage listing tips to contain the New Zealand mudsnail have been around sites like Deep Creek Lake at Green Lane Park for a while.
Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District
For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat. In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
Kicked Out of Nevada, Burning Man Finds His Way to Havertown
Rachel Kalan places a lawn sign for the Havertown Backyard Burning Man Art Festival. Image via Pete Bannan, Media News Group. Some creative Havertown residents are taking Burning Man out of the Nevada desert and bring him into town, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The actual Burning Man...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
