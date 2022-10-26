Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A Memoir
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
pasadenanow.com
District Councilmember’s ‘Walkabout’ on Saturday Shines Spotlight on Pasadena’s East Washington Village
District 2’s East Washington Village is a vibrant multiethnic neighborhood in Pasadena that has quietly undergone transformational redevelopment in the last decade. Along the way it’s evolved from being a quiet lesser-known area not much frequented by consumers into one of the genuine centers of commerce in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Students Celebrates Diwali
During lunchtime, La Salle students gathered at the amphitheater to celebrate Diwali, a holiday symbolizing the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. During the celebration… “some of our Lancers performed an exceptional dance celebrating Diwali!”. As a Lasallian institution, La...
pasadenanow.com
Community Members Invited to Participate In Fourth Annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival in Early November
The City of Pasadena in coordination with Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, will host the fourth annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd. The Adaptive Sports...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
pasadenanow.com
Reporter’s Notebook | Rose Queen Bella Ballard Personifies the Traditions of 104 Years of Tournament Royalty in Pasadena
Reflecting on Tuesday’s selection of 17-year-old Bella Ballard of Altadena as the 104th Rose Queen, I recalled the striking memory and impression I had of her at the Royal Court announcement two weeks ago when she was named a Princess. This is a young woman mature beyond her years,...
pasadenanow.com
For Kids of All Ages: City Hosts Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is hosting a Giggles and Screams Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 to 8 p.m. at La Pintoresca Park on Washington Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. The “Giggles” hours are from 3 to 5 p.m., and...
pasadenanow.com
Humorous and Moving ‘Escapegoat’ is an Eco-Parable
Boston Court Pasadena presents “Escapegoat: A Workshop Presentation” on Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at their theater at 70 N. Mentor Ave. Written by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, the play tells about how humans brought goats to the Galápagos. The goats ate everything in sight. The islands dried up and the tortoises died out. In order to save the last living tortoise, the humans must exterminate the goats before it is too late.
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn’s Visiting Days
Visiting days are one of Clairbourn’s favorite school events, and they are thrilled to welcome all the dads and grandparents back on campus today! To be a part of each child’s growth and journey is truly a privilege! Clairbourn thanks its visitors for filling the campus with joy, pride and love!
5 L.A. Halloween Events That Will Actually Scare the Bejesus Out of You
A guide to this spooky season’s haunted houses, scary events, and festivities that will make you scream your head off The post 5 L.A. Halloween Events That Will Actually Scare the Bejesus Out of You appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
pasadenanow.com
Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale
The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations
As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
pasadenanow.com
25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk
The South Pasadena High School (SPHS) Booster Club Tiger Run is back and running on December 3rd at 8:00 a.m.! Please invite your family and friends for the 25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk (there’s even a Cub Run for the young cubs) and join this SoPas annual tradition.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Holds its Annual Junior Ring Ceremony
So many fun moments at Flintridge Sacred Heart Junior Ring Ceremony! The Flintridge Sacred Heart community had the best time celebrating this annual tradition. Seniors exchange class rings with juniors in a celebration of friendship and veritas. FSHA thanks all the parents and community members who joined them for this fun and sentimental event.
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
