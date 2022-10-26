ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

La Salle Students Celebrates Diwali

During lunchtime, La Salle students gathered at the amphitheater to celebrate Diwali, a holiday symbolizing the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. During the celebration… “some of our Lancers performed an exceptional dance celebrating Diwali!”. As a Lasallian institution, La...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen

Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
ALTADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
pasadenanow.com

Humorous and Moving ‘Escapegoat’ is an Eco-Parable

Boston Court Pasadena presents “Escapegoat: A Workshop Presentation” on Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at their theater at 70 N. Mentor Ave. Written by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, the play tells about how humans brought goats to the Galápagos. The goats ate everything in sight. The islands dried up and the tortoises died out. In order to save the last living tortoise, the humans must exterminate the goats before it is too late.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Clairbourn’s Visiting Days

Visiting days are one of Clairbourn’s favorite school events, and they are thrilled to welcome all the dads and grandparents back on campus today! To be a part of each child’s growth and journey is truly a privilege! Clairbourn thanks its visitors for filling the campus with joy, pride and love!
SAN GABRIEL, CA
pasadenanow.com

Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale

The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
PASADENA, CA
InsideHook

These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations

As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk

The South Pasadena High School (SPHS) Booster Club Tiger Run is back and running on December 3rd at 8:00 a.m.! Please invite your family and friends for the 25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk (there’s even a Cub Run for the young cubs) and join this SoPas annual tradition.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Peter Dills

One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia

Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
ARCADIA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Flintridge Sacred Heart Holds its Annual Junior Ring Ceremony

So many fun moments at Flintridge Sacred Heart Junior Ring Ceremony! The Flintridge Sacred Heart community had the best time celebrating this annual tradition. Seniors exchange class rings with juniors in a celebration of friendship and veritas. FSHA thanks all the parents and community members who joined them for this fun and sentimental event.
lbccviking.com

Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet

If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
LONG BEACH, CA
KGET

Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase

A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

