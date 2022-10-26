ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
LONG BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs

The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
BURBANK, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s PEDAL Website Expands Its Services For Elderly and Dependent Adults

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Elderly and Dependent Adult Liaisons (PEDAL) website now includes a Facility Information and Complaint Resources portal. This portal provides direct access to California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and California Department of Public Health (CDPH) information for each Pasadena skilled nursing and long-term care facility.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
PASADENA, CA
Peter Dills

One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia

Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
ARCADIA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Humorous and Moving ‘Escapegoat’ is an Eco-Parable

Boston Court Pasadena presents “Escapegoat: A Workshop Presentation” on Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at their theater at 70 N. Mentor Ave. Written by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, the play tells about how humans brought goats to the Galápagos. The goats ate everything in sight. The islands dried up and the tortoises died out. In order to save the last living tortoise, the humans must exterminate the goats before it is too late.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday

The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted. 
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Clairbourn’s Visiting Days

Visiting days are one of Clairbourn’s favorite school events, and they are thrilled to welcome all the dads and grandparents back on campus today! To be a part of each child’s growth and journey is truly a privilege! Clairbourn thanks its visitors for filling the campus with joy, pride and love!
SAN GABRIEL, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frankenstand sells hot dogs to die for

BURBANK, Calif. — “Fangs a lot,” said Raymond Alishan after he popped out of a tent next to his hot dog stand set up on a Burbank sidewalk. That’s how he delivers a finished hot dog to a customer. Alishan runs what he calls a “Frankenstand,”...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy