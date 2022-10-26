Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
For Kids of All Ages: City Hosts Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is hosting a Giggles and Screams Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 to 8 p.m. at La Pintoresca Park on Washington Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. The “Giggles” hours are from 3 to 5 p.m., and...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
splashmags.com
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
Day of the Dead celebrations to take place at Boyle Heights nonprofit
For nearly half a century, a nonprofit called Self Help Graphics and Art in Boyle Heights has been organizing events in honor of the Day of the Dead.
myburbank.com
Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs
The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
pasadenanow.com
Community Members Invited to Participate In Fourth Annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival in Early November
The City of Pasadena in coordination with Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, will host the fourth annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd. The Adaptive Sports...
KTLA.com
El Monte trunk-or-treat event offers safe spooky season celebration in remembrance of fallen officers
This year has been a tough one for the El Monte Police Department. In June, two officers were fatally shot in the line of duty, and this week, Chief Ben Lowry succumbed to health issues. But it’s through tough times that communities come together, and on Thursday night, downtown El...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s PEDAL Website Expands Its Services For Elderly and Dependent Adults
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Elderly and Dependent Adult Liaisons (PEDAL) website now includes a Facility Information and Complaint Resources portal. This portal provides direct access to California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and California Department of Public Health (CDPH) information for each Pasadena skilled nursing and long-term care facility.
coloradoboulevard.net
Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
pasadenanow.com
Reporter’s Notebook | Rose Queen Bella Ballard Personifies the Traditions of 104 Years of Tournament Royalty in Pasadena
Reflecting on Tuesday’s selection of 17-year-old Bella Ballard of Altadena as the 104th Rose Queen, I recalled the striking memory and impression I had of her at the Royal Court announcement two weeks ago when she was named a Princess. This is a young woman mature beyond her years,...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
pasadenanow.com
Humorous and Moving ‘Escapegoat’ is an Eco-Parable
Boston Court Pasadena presents “Escapegoat: A Workshop Presentation” on Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at their theater at 70 N. Mentor Ave. Written by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, the play tells about how humans brought goats to the Galápagos. The goats ate everything in sight. The islands dried up and the tortoises died out. In order to save the last living tortoise, the humans must exterminate the goats before it is too late.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday
The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted.
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn’s Visiting Days
Visiting days are one of Clairbourn’s favorite school events, and they are thrilled to welcome all the dads and grandparents back on campus today! To be a part of each child’s growth and journey is truly a privilege! Clairbourn thanks its visitors for filling the campus with joy, pride and love!
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
spectrumnews1.com
Frankenstand sells hot dogs to die for
BURBANK, Calif. — “Fangs a lot,” said Raymond Alishan after he popped out of a tent next to his hot dog stand set up on a Burbank sidewalk. That’s how he delivers a finished hot dog to a customer. Alishan runs what he calls a “Frankenstand,”...
