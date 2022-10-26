Snacks, Safety Tips and Free Night of Spooky Fun for the Family at Pasadena Police Department’s Trunk or Treat Thursday

Federal officials and local law enforcement agents are cautioning the public to be on the lookout for fentanyl this halloween. “Fentanyl has no place in our community outside of a laboratory or medical setting,” said Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson. “All too often, people who utilize illicit drugs, ingest unknown substances that cause injury or accidental death. Drug dealers may not care what they distribute to the random community in order to make a fast dollar, so users put their life on the line during every transaction.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO