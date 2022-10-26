Snacks, Safety Tips and Free Night of Spooky Fun for the Family at Pasadena Police Department’s Trunk or Treat Thursday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
For Kids of All Ages: City Hosts Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is hosting a Giggles and Screams Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 to 8 p.m. at La Pintoresca Park on Washington Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. The “Giggles” hours are from 3 to 5 p.m., and...
pasadenanow.com
Community Members Invited to Participate In Fourth Annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival in Early November
The City of Pasadena in coordination with Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, will host the fourth annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd. The Adaptive Sports...
pasadenanow.com
Come To an Epic Halloween Party: Halloweenland 2022
Pasadena Foursquare Church (PFC) is getting reading for its epic Halloween party, “Halloweenland,” an outdoor Halloween festival for all ages, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 174 Harkness Ave. in Pasadena. For decades, “Halloweenland” has provided a safe place where families can have fun, encounter...
pasadenanow.com
District Councilmember’s ‘Walkabout’ on Saturday Shines Spotlight on Pasadena’s East Washington Village
District 2’s East Washington Village is a vibrant multiethnic neighborhood in Pasadena that has quietly undergone transformational redevelopment in the last decade. Along the way it’s evolved from being a quiet lesser-known area not much frequented by consumers into one of the genuine centers of commerce in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Holds its Annual Junior Ring Ceremony
So many fun moments at Flintridge Sacred Heart Junior Ring Ceremony! The Flintridge Sacred Heart community had the best time celebrating this annual tradition. Seniors exchange class rings with juniors in a celebration of friendship and veritas. FSHA thanks all the parents and community members who joined them for this fun and sentimental event.
pasadenanow.com
25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk
The South Pasadena High School (SPHS) Booster Club Tiger Run is back and running on December 3rd at 8:00 a.m.! Please invite your family and friends for the 25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk (there’s even a Cub Run for the young cubs) and join this SoPas annual tradition.
pasadenanow.com
Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale
The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
pasadenanow.com
Coldwell Banker Realty to Host 21st Annual First-Responders BBQ
Real estate agents from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices will prepare a celebration with a hearty homecooked meal for the city’s first responders this Nov. 2 as a way of thanking them for protecting the lives of Pasadena residents. The event, called the...
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn’s Visiting Days
Visiting days are one of Clairbourn’s favorite school events, and they are thrilled to welcome all the dads and grandparents back on campus today! To be a part of each child’s growth and journey is truly a privilege! Clairbourn thanks its visitors for filling the campus with joy, pride and love!
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Preparatory School Present “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”
Flintridge Preparatory School’s Visual and Performing Arts present “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” on November 3 to 5, 2022 at FPS’ Norris Auditorium. Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic...
pasadenanow.com
Police, Federal Agents Discuss Concerns About Fentanyl in Pasadena as Halloween Looms
Federal officials and local law enforcement agents are cautioning the public to be on the lookout for fentanyl this halloween. “Fentanyl has no place in our community outside of a laboratory or medical setting,” said Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson. “All too often, people who utilize illicit drugs, ingest unknown substances that cause injury or accidental death. Drug dealers may not care what they distribute to the random community in order to make a fast dollar, so users put their life on the line during every transaction.”
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
pasadenanow.com
District 1 Residents Have Chance to Get Acquainted With City Leaders at Community Meeting
Councilmember Tyron Hampton will reintroduce the community to leaders at City Hall during his community meeting from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at John Muir High School, 1905 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena. “This community meeting will provide First District residents with an opportunity to acquaint/reacquaint themselves with the...
pasadenanow.com
Reporter’s Notebook | Rose Queen Bella Ballard Personifies the Traditions of 104 Years of Tournament Royalty in Pasadena
Reflecting on Tuesday’s selection of 17-year-old Bella Ballard of Altadena as the 104th Rose Queen, I recalled the striking memory and impression I had of her at the Royal Court announcement two weeks ago when she was named a Princess. This is a young woman mature beyond her years,...
pasadenanow.com
Woman Charged in Pickaxe Attack on Neighbor’s Home Due in Court
A woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena is set to be arraigned Friday on a felony count of vandalism. The criminal case against Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was filed Wednesday, according to the Los...
pasadenanow.com
Police Review Concludes Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Anthony McClain Complied With Department Policy
The Pasadena Police Department announced Friday it has wrapped up its internal review of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Anthony McClain on August 15, 2020 and concluded that the officer’s use of force complied with Department policy. The Department said in a statement that its Use of Force Review...
pasadenanow.com
Hosted by Larry Mantle, Education-Focused Panel Will Feature Nationally-Recognized Experts, Local Education Leaders
The Pasadena Educational Foundation is holding a special education-focused panel discussion featuring nationally-recognized experts and local education leaders called ED TALK with well-known radio host Larry Mantle on Wednesday, November 9 from 6;00 to 7 p.m. at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium. The conversation between panelists Dr. Pedro Noguera, Dr. Hayin...
pasadenanow.com
Here’s How Much Money Has Been Raised – and Spent – in Pasadena School Board Races
Eight candidates are running for Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education seats in the November 8 General Election. This story is currently being updated. We apologize for the inconvenience.
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Fundamental School Girls Varsity Volleyball Team beats Hillcrest Christian, 3-0
Marshall Fundamental School congratulates its Girls Varsity Volleyball Team for advancing to the CIF-SS Division 9 Semifinals. The Lady Eagles Defeated the Lady Saints in three consecutive sets to Win the Match 3 to 0. According to the Division 9 Bracket, the Lady Eagles will play the semifinal game on Saturday, October 29th. Details to follow. For updates follow Marshall’s Facebook page.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Let’s Set the Record Straight
During Monday’s City Council meeting during the typical phone calls on matters not on the agenda, one caller made a comparison that I just did not get. The caller referred to Anthony McClain as Pasadena’s Emmett Till. Till, as anyone that’s bothered to read up on Black .....
Comments / 0