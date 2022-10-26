ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Snacks, Safety Tips and Free Night of Spooky Fun for the Family at Pasadena Police Department’s Trunk or Treat Thursday

By Published on
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Come To an Epic Halloween Party: Halloweenland 2022

Pasadena Foursquare Church (PFC) is getting reading for its epic Halloween party, “Halloweenland,” an outdoor Halloween festival for all ages, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 174 Harkness Ave. in Pasadena. For decades, “Halloweenland” has provided a safe place where families can have fun, encounter...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Flintridge Sacred Heart Holds its Annual Junior Ring Ceremony

So many fun moments at Flintridge Sacred Heart Junior Ring Ceremony! The Flintridge Sacred Heart community had the best time celebrating this annual tradition. Seniors exchange class rings with juniors in a celebration of friendship and veritas. FSHA thanks all the parents and community members who joined them for this fun and sentimental event.
pasadenanow.com

25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk

The South Pasadena High School (SPHS) Booster Club Tiger Run is back and running on December 3rd at 8:00 a.m.! Please invite your family and friends for the 25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk (there’s even a Cub Run for the young cubs) and join this SoPas annual tradition.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale

The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Coldwell Banker Realty to Host 21st Annual First-Responders BBQ

Real estate agents from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices will prepare a celebration with a hearty homecooked meal for the city’s first responders this Nov. 2 as a way of thanking them for protecting the lives of Pasadena residents. The event, called the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Clairbourn’s Visiting Days

Visiting days are one of Clairbourn’s favorite school events, and they are thrilled to welcome all the dads and grandparents back on campus today! To be a part of each child’s growth and journey is truly a privilege! Clairbourn thanks its visitors for filling the campus with joy, pride and love!
SAN GABRIEL, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police, Federal Agents Discuss Concerns About Fentanyl in Pasadena as Halloween Looms

Federal officials and local law enforcement agents are cautioning the public to be on the lookout for fentanyl this halloween. “Fentanyl has no place in our community outside of a laboratory or medical setting,” said Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson. “All too often, people who utilize illicit drugs, ingest unknown substances that cause injury or accidental death. Drug dealers may not care what they distribute to the random community in order to make a fast dollar, so users put their life on the line during every transaction.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Woman Charged in Pickaxe Attack on Neighbor’s Home Due in Court

A woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena is set to be arraigned Friday on a felony count of vandalism. The criminal case against Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was filed Wednesday, according to the Los...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hosted by Larry Mantle, Education-Focused Panel Will Feature Nationally-Recognized Experts, Local Education Leaders

The Pasadena Educational Foundation is holding a special education-focused panel discussion featuring nationally-recognized experts and local education leaders called ED TALK with well-known radio host Larry Mantle on Wednesday, November 9 from 6;00 to 7 p.m. at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium. The conversation between panelists Dr. Pedro Noguera, Dr. Hayin...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental School Girls Varsity Volleyball Team beats Hillcrest Christian, 3-0

Marshall Fundamental School congratulates its Girls Varsity Volleyball Team for advancing to the CIF-SS Division 9 Semifinals. The Lady Eagles Defeated the Lady Saints in three consecutive sets to Win the Match 3 to 0. According to the Division 9 Bracket, the Lady Eagles will play the semifinal game on Saturday, October 29th. Details to follow. For updates follow Marshall’s Facebook page.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Political Gumbo: Let’s Set the Record Straight

During Monday’s City Council meeting during the typical phone calls on matters not on the agenda, one caller made a comparison that I just did not get. The caller referred to Anthony McClain as Pasadena’s Emmett Till. Till, as anyone that’s bothered to read up on Black .....
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy