Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wasteadvantagemag.com

Ypsilanti Township, MI Selected for Recycling Investment Through Beverage Industry’s Every Bottle Back Initiative

American Beverage announced Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, has been selected to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access and transform the current community recycling program from an opt-in system to universal distribution for more than 15,000 households. As part of the investment, free, 96-gallon recycling carts will be provided to all eligible residents of Ypsilanti Township – doubling the existing household access points for its curbside recycling service.
YPSILANTI, MI
newsfromthestates.com

Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed

County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield

The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI

