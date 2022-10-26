Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Bookstore for University of Michigan students closing after 88 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - For nearly nine decades, a rite of passage for University of Michigan students was sifting through rows of textbooks in the basement of Ulrich’s Bookstore. Hundreds of thousands of students over the years with course guides in hands would walk among the shelves and leave with the heavy sack of books that would engulf them that semester.
Washtenaw Community College cancels classes for emergency infrastructure repairs
Washtenaw Community College is canceling on-campus events and classes today. According to a Facebook post from WCC, the closure is due to emergency infrastructure repairs.
Michigan Daily
UMich computer science program restricts admission starting in fall 2023 as demand rises
All students who wish to major in computer science at the University of Michigan must now submit a major-specific application, according to a new policy from the University of Michigan’s Computer Science and Engineering Department. Prior to the policy, which will go into effect during the fall 2023 admissions...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption
Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Ypsilanti Township, MI Selected for Recycling Investment Through Beverage Industry’s Every Bottle Back Initiative
American Beverage announced Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, has been selected to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access and transform the current community recycling program from an opt-in system to universal distribution for more than 15,000 households. As part of the investment, free, 96-gallon recycling carts will be provided to all eligible residents of Ypsilanti Township – doubling the existing household access points for its curbside recycling service.
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed
County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Ann Arbor residents behind on water bills can get up to $650 under new program
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is participating in a new program to help low-income households pay water and sewer bills, giving city residents a new option to get financial assistance. City Council voted last week to authorize becoming a partner in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield
The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
Emoni Bates showcases potential in Eastern Michigan basketball debut
YPSILANTI – More than 2,000 people were on hand to watch Emoni Bates and the new-look Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team take on Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to start the season on Thursday. The former No. 1 overall high school recruit and Memphis transfer scored...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Ypsilanti haunted house hopes to triple food pantry donations
YPSILANTI, MI -- David Jones’ favorite sound is a scream followed by laughter – a common occurrence at his home haunt. “There’s something intoxicating about that whole mix,” Jones said. “I think it’s awesome.”. Since 2019, Jones has turned his yard into a haunted...
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
