Reward offered for answers following vandalism at North Carolina church
A North Carolina church is cleaning up after a vandalism Monday night.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
‘A disturbing trend’: North Carolina sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
Should the Confederate flag on I-85 be allowed to stay up?
The confederate flag has long been a divisive and hot button topic. It especially has been that, over the years in South Carolina. Recently, a large and visible confederate flag was put up along I-85 in Spartanburg County.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
TikTok video featuring Lincoln County students prompts outrage
A TikTok video featuring two students at a charter school in Lincoln County is prompting outrage because it showed them making racist comments.
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
