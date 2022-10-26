Fort Worth expands UpSpire contract

The City of Fort Worth is building on a partnership with UpSpire, expanding from three litter pickup crews to 10.

Since the start of the partnership in 2016, crews have collected tons of litter, both in the streets and by collaborating with the City in a public-private partnership to combat litter in waterways.

Additional UpSpire crews will begin their work next month.

This week, the City Council unanimously accepted a contract with UpSpire in support of the city’s litter control campaign, Litter: Stop it! Report it! Pick It Up! That program formally launched earlier this month.

“These crews are another integral part of our overall litter control strategy, and these men and women will focus on helping us clean up our community and to create a more beautiful Fort Worth,” said Code Compliance Director Brandon Bennett.

“The program expansion also presents an opportunity for even more individuals to move out of homelessness or avoid it altogether,” Bennett said. “This partnership has gained international attention and has become a model for similar programs around the country. We’re beyond excited about the opportunity to continue this partnership. Our community is working hard to create a cleaner, safer city and we are thrilled to expand the partnerships with UpSpire to help us reach our goals.”

UpSpire provides steady employment opportunities for people experiencing homelessness as a path forward toward independent living. UpSpire specializes in services like commercial staffing (warehouse jobs, general labor, forklift drivers), commercial janitorial, landscaping and, of course, litter control.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the City of Fort Worth. The jobs that are provided through the partnership between the City and UpSpire not only remove barriers for individuals seeking employment but also improve and transform the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said UpSpire CEO Toby Owen.

To report litter in Fort Worth, download the MyFW app or call the City Call Center at 817-392-1234. City of Fort Worth litter abatement crews cannot address litter along Texas Department of Transportation highways; however, residents can use the MyFW app to report litter to TxDOT.

Photo: UpSpire’s mission is to create employment that reduces or removes barriers that contribute to homelessness.

