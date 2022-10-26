ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Glenwood Park hosts cleanup, information fair Saturday

Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Fort Worth Climate Safe Neighborhood Coalition will host a Glenwood Park cleanup, park planning and health fair event. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 900 S. Riverside Drive.

The coalition’s goal is to increase equitable access to safe, sustainable green space and advance tree equity, and extend environmental knowledge throughout Fort Worth. The coalition plans to assist with the Fort Worth Park & Recreation Department’s Glenwood Park master plan development, alongside the southside community and park users.

The event will have two TCU mobile health units as well as booths for community resources, voter registration and getting input from community members on Glenwood Park improvements. Residents can access education on the value of biodiverse, climate-resilient nature and green space for the community to enjoy.

The event is presented by the Historic Southside Neighborhood Association, City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County Public Health, Cross Timbers Master Naturalist chapter and TCU.

Photo: Drop by Glenwood Park on Saturday morning to take part in planning future improvements at the park.

