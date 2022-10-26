City Council recap for Oct. 25

The Fort Worth City Council met at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at City Hall.

Members approved an economic development program agreement with GKN Aerospace Inc. to establish a global technology center in Fort Worth.

Councilmembers accepted a collective bargaining agreement with the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 440 that will be in effect through Sept. 30, 2026.

The Council agreed to buy 11 fire trucks for up to $14 million.

The Council approved an agreement with Presbyterian Night Shelter for citywide litter abatement for up to $1.9 million annually.

Members authorized the sale of property at 700 W. Vickery Boulevard to Vickery Village Development LLC for a mixed-use property in the 700 block of West Vickery Boulevard. An economic development program agreement for the project was also approved.

Members adopted the 2022 Transportation Impact Fee Study.