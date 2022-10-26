City Council recap for Oct. 25
The Fort Worth City Council met at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at City Hall.
- Members approved an economic development program agreement with GKN Aerospace Inc. to establish a global technology center in Fort Worth.
- Councilmembers accepted a collective bargaining agreement with the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 440 that will be in effect through Sept. 30, 2026.
- The Council agreed to buy 11 fire trucks for up to $14 million.
- The Council approved an agreement with Presbyterian Night Shelter for citywide litter abatement for up to $1.9 million annually.
- Members authorized the sale of property at 700 W. Vickery Boulevard to Vickery Village Development LLC for a mixed-use property in the 700 block of West Vickery Boulevard. An economic development program agreement for the project was also approved.
- Members adopted the 2022 Transportation Impact Fee Study.
Comments / 0