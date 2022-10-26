ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

ellwoodcity.org

Casey A. Jeffries, 44

Casey A. Jeffries, 44, of Shenango Township, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on June 9, 1978, Casey was the daughter of the late Ronald and Robin Marie Fosnaught Tedrow. Casey was the Office Manager at Midway Medical in Shenango, enjoyed fishing and the CareBears.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Yolanda “Penny” Paxson Arkett, 73

Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born December 27th, 1948 to the late Joseph Paxson Sr. and Yolanda (DeCaro) Morrison. She married her beloved husband James Arkett on August 22nd, 1981, who survives. She...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
ellwoodcity.org

William C. Bodnar, 69

William C. Bodnar, 69, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by those he loved following a two-year illness. Born December 15, 1952, in Canonsburg, he was the son of the late William and Joyce Hopkins Bodnar. He was married to Karen Wagstaff Bodnar.
COCHRANTON, PA
cityscenecolumbus.com

Grove City Information| November/December 2022

Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
GROVE CITY, PA
27 First News

Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
27 First News

Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Lawrence County CTC Announces “Monster Mash” Collaboration

The Lawrence County CTC has announced their Commercial Arts program has recently partnered with the HOPE Center for Arts and Technology (HOPE CAT) in Sharon, PA for “Monster Mash” a collaborative exhibition with local elementary students. HOPE CAT collected drawings from elementary artists of monsters they dreamed up....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating

All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Butler City Condemns Penn Theater

The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Fluharty, Wissinger, Custer Qualify For PIAA Cross Country Championships

Three local athletes have qualified for the upcoming PIAA State Cross Country Championships. Riverside junior Lexi Fluharty finished runner-up Thursday afternoon in the WPIAL Class-A Cross Country Championships held at California University of Pennsylvania. Fluharty finished with a time 19:58.4. Joining Fluharty in qualifying for next week’s state championships is...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

