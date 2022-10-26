Read full article on original website
Casey A. Jeffries, 44
Casey A. Jeffries, 44, of Shenango Township, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on June 9, 1978, Casey was the daughter of the late Ronald and Robin Marie Fosnaught Tedrow. Casey was the Office Manager at Midway Medical in Shenango, enjoyed fishing and the CareBears.
Yolanda “Penny” Paxson Arkett, 73
Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born December 27th, 1948 to the late Joseph Paxson Sr. and Yolanda (DeCaro) Morrison. She married her beloved husband James Arkett on August 22nd, 1981, who survives. She...
William C. Bodnar, 69
William C. Bodnar, 69, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by those he loved following a two-year illness. Born December 15, 1952, in Canonsburg, he was the son of the late William and Joyce Hopkins Bodnar. He was married to Karen Wagstaff Bodnar.
Grove City Information| November/December 2022
Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
Lawrence County CTC Announces “Monster Mash” Collaboration
The Lawrence County CTC has announced their Commercial Arts program has recently partnered with the HOPE Center for Arts and Technology (HOPE CAT) in Sharon, PA for “Monster Mash” a collaborative exhibition with local elementary students. HOPE CAT collected drawings from elementary artists of monsters they dreamed up....
Scott Township man hanging a noose outside his home defends his display
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Among the Halloween decorations, outside a home along Foxcroft Road in Scott Township sits a political message that criticizes President Joe Biden and reads in part, "UNFIT MORON FRAUD." Attached to the sign is a noose. Neighbors in the community are calling the message a...
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were...
Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating
All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
Maggie’s Farm Rum to expand with new distillery in Upper St. Clair
Maggie’s Farm Rum has experienced years of awards for its Strip District-produced spirits, and the distillery now is parlaying that success into a new 22,0000-square-foot production distillery, tasting room and cocktail bar in Upper St. Clair. Allegheny Distilling, which produces award-winning Maggie’s Farm Rum and Personal Day Vodka Hard...
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
Fluharty, Wissinger, Custer Qualify For PIAA Cross Country Championships
Three local athletes have qualified for the upcoming PIAA State Cross Country Championships. Riverside junior Lexi Fluharty finished runner-up Thursday afternoon in the WPIAL Class-A Cross Country Championships held at California University of Pennsylvania. Fluharty finished with a time 19:58.4. Joining Fluharty in qualifying for next week’s state championships is...
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
LIVE UPDATES: 6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Six people were shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road. The funeral that was taking place at the Destiny of Faith Church was for John Hornezes,...
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
