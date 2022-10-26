Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year
HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
Deerfield Valley News
WMUR.com
Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results
DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
manchesterinklink.com
CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail
Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.
“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
businessnhmagazine.com
Financing Secured for Mill Renovation in Franklin
With construction financing from a consortium of lenders, including Franklin Savings Bank and Mascoma Bank, and a developer with deep experience renovating historic mills, the $33.8 million rehabilitation of the Stevens Mills in downtown Franklin is moving full steam ahead. Lebanon-based Mascoma Bank, which has a specialized group dedicated to...
WMUR.com
DHART helicopter strikes bird on approach into Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A DHART medical helicopter struck a bird on final approach into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Thursday night. A spokesperson for Dartmouth-Health said DHART2 struck a bird on final approach to the airport and the base for the helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration said they are...
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
manchesterinklink.com
I-293 closure planned for Wednesday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the right lane on the southbound barrel of I-293 in Manchester, for one night, to repair a sewer line under the highway. The work will be performed on Wednesday Evening, November 2, 2022 beginning at 7 pm. The lane will reopen the before 6 am Thursday morning.
WMUR.com
Former Saint Anselm employee sentenced for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from college
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former Saint Anselm College employee will not be heading to prison for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the college. Renee Crawford was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for stealing more than $66,000, officials said. According to court documents, Crawford created a...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Watch: Massachusetts Firefighters Rescue Scared Kitty From Top of a Utility Pole
Cat stuck in a tree? Somebody call the fire department, right?. According to a Mental Floss article, the answer depends on the situation, the tree, and even the particular fire department. So yes, maybe, sort of. Well, in September, a Massachusetts cat didn't get stuck in a tree, but it...
mynbc5.com
Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 0