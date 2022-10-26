ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year

HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results

DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
DERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail

Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.

“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
BRATTLEBORO, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

Financing Secured for Mill Renovation in Franklin

With construction financing from a consortium of lenders, including Franklin Savings Bank and Mascoma Bank, and a developer with deep experience renovating historic mills, the $33.8 million rehabilitation of the Stevens Mills in downtown Franklin is moving full steam ahead. Lebanon-based Mascoma Bank, which has a specialized group dedicated to...
FRANKLIN, NH
manchesterinklink.com

I-293 closure planned for Wednesday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the right lane on the southbound barrel of I-293 in Manchester, for one night, to repair a sewer line under the highway. The work will be performed on Wednesday Evening, November 2, 2022 beginning at 7 pm. The lane will reopen the before 6 am Thursday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
mynbc5.com

Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

