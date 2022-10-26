Senior Janai Carter is listening to “From Time” by Drake featuring Jhene Aiko. “I like the beat and Jhene part the most in the song,” Carter said. “From Time” is the third single off of Drake’s third album “Nothing was the Same.” The song is a conversation between Drake and an old flame. “From time” is a slow down-tempo R&B song that is composed of finger-snap beats and piano. The song mirrors the soundscape of Drake’s previous album “Take Care” in 2011.

1 DAY AGO