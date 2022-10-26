ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies after being involved in crash in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said a woman died after being involved in a crash in Imperial. The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 8000 block of Steubenville Pike. The medical examiner said Patricia Astflalk, 76, of Weirton, West Virginia,...
IMPERIAL, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies in Allegheny Township car crash

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sarah L. Bowser, 45, has died following a car accident in Allegheny Township Wednesday afternoon. Bowser was driving north on Garvers Ferry Road when she struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the official release from the Westmoreland County coroner's...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Night Three Car Accident in Industry

(Industry , Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said Friday afternoon that 19-year-old Mariah Sambol was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry Wednesday night. Two other people were also injured in the accident and their condition is not known.
INDUSTRY, PA
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot in the head

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, according to a story from KDKA. The shooting occurred along the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to WPXI. The teen, identified as Clayton Tierney, was taken to a hospital,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership

PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the Overbrook dealership where the...
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
tubecityonline.com

Local Business Recovering After Explosion

Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
MCKEESPORT, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for Guy T. Goodwill, 56, of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
FRANKLIN, PA

