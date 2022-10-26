Read full article on original website
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter — until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people. The organization...
It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.
“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
Halloween spirit takes over during downtown Trick-or-Treating
MANCHESTER, NH – In advance of actual Halloween revelers of all sizes and ages descended on the downtown for Friday’s Halloween festival. Several local businesses participated in an early celebration of the season with candy and other treats for those who showed up in costume. It was a good trial run for Monday night’s Halloween festivities.
New cost-saving trash cans placed downtown
MANCHESTER, NH – The City on Thursday announced the installation of seven new trash cans around center city as part of a pilot program. The trash cans have been placed strategically in areas identified by the Department of Public Works as having the highest potential impact. The cans will receive twice-weekly trash collection as part of the regular trash collection schedule for the neighborhood.
I-293 closure planned for Wednesday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the right lane on the southbound barrel of I-293 in Manchester, for one night, to repair a sewer line under the highway. The work will be performed on Wednesday Evening, November 2, 2022 beginning at 7 pm. The lane will reopen the before 6 am Thursday morning.
Woman delivers baby daughter safely on side of Merrimack road
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A woman and her baby are healthy after an unexpected delivery Friday on the side of a Merrimack road. Merrimack fire officials said crews were called a little after noon to a road on the north end of town when a woman on the way to deliver her baby found she had run out of time.
DHART helicopter strikes bird on approach into Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A DHART medical helicopter struck a bird on final approach into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Thursday night. A spokesperson for Dartmouth-Health said DHART2 struck a bird on final approach to the airport and the base for the helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration said they are...
New Hampshire residents urged to turn in unwanted prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire and federal safety officials are urging residents to get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs during this weekend's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Saturday's event is part of an ongoing effort to help prevent substance misuse or overdoses. >> More information: Drug...
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen.
Brattleboro Union High School, plagued the past year by threats and turnover, is receiving public praise for its swift yet sensitive response to a recent drug scare. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen..
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
‘Do You See It?' Passerby Spots Crashed Car Hidden in the Woods
An elderly driver has an eagle-eyed passerby to thank for helping them get rescued from a crash in New Hampshire earlier this week. The Candia Fire Department posted a photo on their Facebook page late Wednesday of a car that had driven off Route 101 and was almost completely obscured by trees and underbrush. The only real clue that a car was in there was the glow of its red tail lights.
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
