VTDigger

It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.

“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
BRATTLEBORO, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Halloween spirit takes over during downtown Trick-or-Treating

MANCHESTER, NH – In advance of actual Halloween revelers of all sizes and ages descended on the downtown for Friday’s Halloween festival. Several local businesses participated in an early celebration of the season with candy and other treats for those who showed up in costume. It was a good trial run for Monday night’s Halloween festivities.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

New cost-saving trash cans placed downtown

MANCHESTER, NH – The City on Thursday announced the installation of seven new trash cans around center city as part of a pilot program. The trash cans have been placed strategically in areas identified by the Department of Public Works as having the highest potential impact. The cans will receive twice-weekly trash collection as part of the regular trash collection schedule for the neighborhood.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

I-293 closure planned for Wednesday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the right lane on the southbound barrel of I-293 in Manchester, for one night, to repair a sewer line under the highway. The work will be performed on Wednesday Evening, November 2, 2022 beginning at 7 pm. The lane will reopen the before 6 am Thursday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Woman delivers baby daughter safely on side of Merrimack road

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A woman and her baby are healthy after an unexpected delivery Friday on the side of a Merrimack road. Merrimack fire officials said crews were called a little after noon to a road on the north end of town when a woman on the way to deliver her baby found she had run out of time.
MERRIMACK, NH
NECN

‘Do You See It?' Passerby Spots Crashed Car Hidden in the Woods

An elderly driver has an eagle-eyed passerby to thank for helping them get rescued from a crash in New Hampshire earlier this week. The Candia Fire Department posted a photo on their Facebook page late Wednesday of a car that had driven off Route 101 and was almost completely obscured by trees and underbrush. The only real clue that a car was in there was the glow of its red tail lights.
CANDIA, NH
WMUR.com

One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
CLAREMONT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
CANAAN, NH

