Cincinnati, OH

Times Gazette

Jimmy Burrow and Joe Burrow and Boyd shine

This week, Jimmy Burrow kindly joined Matt’s Take for a question-and-answer session. Jimmy is the father of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow. He is a former NFL player, former all-star in the Canadian Football League, and former college coach. Jimmy attended Nebraska and was selected in the NFL draft in the eighth round in 1976. Jimmy obviously knows football and was able to pass down his knowledge of the game to his Heisman Trophy winning son.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor confirms Ja’Marr Chase’s injury and where the Bengals stand moving forward

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t have much to say about Ja’Marr Chase and his developing hip injury on Friday afternoon. News broke on Thursday afternoon that Chase suffered a hip injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. The timeline for when Chase is expected to be back is up in the air and will be clearer once the Bengals decide if they’ll plan to put him on injured reserve or not.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Philly

Young viral Phillies fan flies home for football game

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros ended in dramatic fashion Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth as Philadelphia came back to beat Houston, 6-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.After Realmuto's homer, Phillies fans let Astros fans hear all about it, including Carson Wallace, a young fan that went viral after the TV broadcast aired a clip of what appeared to be him talking smack to a Houston fan.There's truly nothing like Philadelphia sports fans. They're a different breed. But, there's more to this Carson's story.After going viral, the young boy hopped on a 6 a.m. flight on Saturday to play in a football game - absolute legend. He even showed up to the game with a Phillies "P" still painted on his torso. Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros nearly went five hours. It didn't finish until about midnight. That's true determination and fight by Carson -- just like the Phillies showed in Game 1. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State football crushes Southern, lives up to 'College GameDay' hype

Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were the face of the college football Saturday with the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers didn't disappoint in their Southwestern Athletic Conference collision with Southern following their time in front of a national audience, cruising to a 35-0 victory...

