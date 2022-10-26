Read full article on original website
Kyle Caskey, ex-Bengals coach, would love to see A.J. Green return with Ja'Marr Chase out
Former Bengals assistant coach Kyle Caskey is among those suggesting via social media that receiver A.J. Green could help Cincinnati during Ja'Marr Chase's expected absence because of a hip injury. Caskey, who served as offensive quality control coach and assistant offensive line coach for the Bengals from 2010 to 2013...
Times Gazette
Jimmy Burrow and Joe Burrow and Boyd shine
This week, Jimmy Burrow kindly joined Matt’s Take for a question-and-answer session. Jimmy is the father of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow. He is a former NFL player, former all-star in the Canadian Football League, and former college coach. Jimmy attended Nebraska and was selected in the NFL draft in the eighth round in 1976. Jimmy obviously knows football and was able to pass down his knowledge of the game to his Heisman Trophy winning son.
Cincy Jungle
Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider
The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.
Zac Taylor confirms Ja’Marr Chase’s injury and where the Bengals stand moving forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t have much to say about Ja’Marr Chase and his developing hip injury on Friday afternoon. News broke on Thursday afternoon that Chase suffered a hip injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. The timeline for when Chase is expected to be back is up in the air and will be clearer once the Bengals decide if they’ll plan to put him on injured reserve or not.
Bengals on high alert for Nick Chubb and his ‘video game super powers’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nick Chubb has the Bengals’ attention. The star running back has been at the center of the Browns’ recent success in the rivalry, going 7-1 (6-1 with him in the lineup) since they drafted him in 2018. He’s rushed for 662 yards (5.5 yards...
Young viral Phillies fan flies home for football game
HOUSTON (CBS) -- Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros ended in dramatic fashion Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth as Philadelphia came back to beat Houston, 6-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.After Realmuto's homer, Phillies fans let Astros fans hear all about it, including Carson Wallace, a young fan that went viral after the TV broadcast aired a clip of what appeared to be him talking smack to a Houston fan.There's truly nothing like Philadelphia sports fans. They're a different breed. But, there's more to this Carson's story.After going viral, the young boy hopped on a 6 a.m. flight on Saturday to play in a football game - absolute legend. He even showed up to the game with a Phillies "P" still painted on his torso. Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros nearly went five hours. It didn't finish until about midnight. That's true determination and fight by Carson -- just like the Phillies showed in Game 1.
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Logan Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and La'el Collins
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was obviously out on Friday and could be placed on injured reserve in the near future. The star receiver wasn't at team facilities again on Friday as he continues to get his hip evaluated. Linebacker Logan Wilson practiced in full for a second-straight day. Trey...
Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Bronson Arroyo Discusses Curveballs, Music upon Reds Hall of Fame Induction Announcement
Arroyo says he may even perform during his induction ceremony in July.
Jackson State football crushes Southern, lives up to 'College GameDay' hype
Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were the face of the college football Saturday with the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers didn't disappoint in their Southwestern Athletic Conference collision with Southern following their time in front of a national audience, cruising to a 35-0 victory...
Archbishop Moeller assistant football coach has Stage 4 kidney failure and needs a living donor
Moeller community unites around Darryn Chenault, who's also a University of Cincinnati police officer
These are the Greater Cincinnati high school football regular-season statistical leaders
Heading into the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs, here is a rundown of Southwest Ohio's top statistical leaders in a number of offensive and defensive categories. Teams in Divisions I-VII that advance all the way to a title game will have five more opportunities to add to these numbers.
