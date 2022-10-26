ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

West Sioux, Central Lyon advance in Iowa HS playoffs

ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – The Central Lyon Lions headed into the Iowa 2A playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record and were seeded as one of the top dogs. Tonight they would take on Clarinda in their second round matchup. In the 1st Quarter, the Lions were already in front 6-0 when the Iowa commit […]
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nebraskanewsservice.net

Columbus Lakeview’s transition from state champions

The effects of Columbus Lakeview’s C-1 State football championship in 2021 are showing up in 2022. Lakeview won the state title last year, the school’s first, after overcoming losses in two of its first three games. The run included avenging a loss to powerhouse Pierce in the state championship. Most of the starters from that team graduated, so coach Kurt Frenzen for the Vikings had plenty of work to do. That work started well before school started in August.
COLUMBUS, NE
thewaynestater.com

Wildcat Whisper Speech Meet

Wayne State College hosted their second ever Wildcat Whisper on Oct. 14 and 15. Jonathan Laner, a graduate assistant in the department of communications at WSC, said this was the inaugural year of the Wildcat Whisper because it’s their second your being reinstated as a team. “We had five...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county

WALTHILL - The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
WALTHILL, NE
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WAKEFIELD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Yes or no: Norfolk battles over proposed financing initiative

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Vote yes…or no. Come early November, voters in Norfolk will decide on a half-cent sales tax proposal that could provide major improvements to Norfolk. Advocates say the plan is all about improving Norfolk for the future and the hope is not only to encourage younger folks to stay in the community, but also to recruit younger families to the city. But, the opposition says it’ll cost too much.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Extreme drought affecting private drinking wells in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department says that Woodbury County has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions and according to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought. This is leading to a significant number of private drinking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
elginreview.com

Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties

The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
PETERSBURG, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy