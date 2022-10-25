City of Metropolis requests the assistance of property owners in identifying the type of service line running to their home’s internal plumbing

Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of KY 1820 to close in northeastern Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 1820 in northeastern Carlisle County will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. KY 1820 will be closed at mile point 5.6 for crews to replace a cross drain. The closure of KY 1820 is about 1/3 mile west of the U.S. 62 intersection.
westkentuckystar.com
Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement
A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone Oak Road and the I-24 interchange. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several cross drains will be replaced and the shoulders of the road will be widened. Work done in the area last month uncovered the need for this additional project.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Cell Phone
Union City police were called to investigate a stolen cell phone. Reports said officers were dispatched to Walmart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to speak with Courtney Alexander, of Rutherford. At the scene, Ms. Alexander said she was looking at sizes of infant clothing, when she set her phone down and...
wpsdlocal6.com
'I don't have nowhere else to go,' HUD closing public housing building in Cairo, displacing 53 families
CAIRO, IL — Fifty-three Cairo, Illinois, families will soon be displaced after the Alexander County Housing Authority told tenants the Connell F. Smith building is being shut down. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the building poses a health and safety risk due to the potential for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
wpsdlocal6.com
Dozens of families in public housing in Cairo, Illinois, told to relocate over claims apartment wouldn't survive earthquake
CAIRO, IL — Families living in an apartment building in Cairo, Illinois, were informed Wednesday that they will have to relocate after the Alexander County Housing Authority informed them that the Department of Housing and Urban Development believes the building poses a health and safety risk related to the potential for earthquakes.
KFVS12
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child. 29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct....
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County approves $3 million bond issuance for Barkley Airport terminal project
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County is set to fund its half of the local match for the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project. The fiscal court unanimously approved an ordinance to issue a bond for $3,065,000 for the project. That money will be put toward the terminal, along with...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. parks to be stocked with rainbow trout
In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Carbondale. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
wfcnnews.com
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens
MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County stop nets Missouri pair on trafficking charges
A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Ballard County turned into a drug trafficking arrest for a Missouri pair. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for reportedly speeding 19 miles per hour over the limit, and as he approached, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, 22-year-old Harlee Janes, and her passenger, 33-year-old Michael Maxwell of Springfield Missouri, were asked about marijuana in the vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
wfcnnews.com
Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County sheriff's office locates 'armed and dangerous' man
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
Murray Ledger & Times
‘Glampground’ offers lake getaway
NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring. The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over...
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County stop results in drug and gun charges for Murray man
A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.
