City of Metropolis requests the assistance of property owners in identifying the type of service line running to their home’s internal plumbing

A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone Oak Road and the I-24 interchange. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several cross drains will be replaced and the shoulders of the road will be widened. Work done in the area last month uncovered the need for this additional project.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO