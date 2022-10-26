Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
Related
The Dryden Ensemble presents "Versailles: Intrigue & Envy"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Dryden Ensemble opens its new season with “Versailles: Intrigue & Envy.” Performances will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church Solebury, 6587 Upper York Road, Solebury, PA and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
Yardley Players present "Come Blow Your Horn" at Kelsey Theatre
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Yardley Players will present Neil Simon’s hilarious, semi-autobiographical comedy “Come Blow Your Horn” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre. The show runs weekends from November 4-13. Kelsey Theatre will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations in the lobby for the annual Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" gift drive.
Burlington County Footlighters presents "Other Desert Cities"
(CINNAMINSON, NJ) -- Burlington County Footlighters continues its 2022-23 season with the fiercely funny but dark family drama, Other Desert Cities. The Jon Robin Baitz penned play was a Pulitzer finalist in 2012. BCF Artistic Director Alan Krier directs the production which runs November 4 through November 19. Brook Wyeth,...
Upcoming Holiday Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The holiday season kicks in early at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on November 6 with the arrival of Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show and extends through December 27 with the final performances of New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker. In between, there are numerous holiday concerts and events for families, children and adults. Here’s a look at the lineup.
Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th
On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
Matt O'Ree Band To Have Album Release Show at Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Matt O’Ree Band comes to the Grunin Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 3 to celebrate the release of their long-awaited seventh album, “Hand in Glove.” The band will perform at 7:00pm in the Gia Maione Prima Foundation Studio Theatre. The...
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Highlights Two Plays by African-American Playwright Alice Childress
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents two one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo: A Black Love Story,” by Alice Childress Oct. 26 to Nov. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, New Jersey. Childress (1916-1994) was an actress and a founding member of the...
New Jersey Symphony to Hold Centennial Gala and Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang for a night to remember when the orchestra celebrates its 100th birthday with a Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on November 12 at 7:30pm. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the...
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will celebrate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage. A Newark tradition for over two decades,...
New York Stage and Film announces Liz Carlson Named Interim Artistic Director
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Stage and Film announced on October 27th that Artistic Director Chris Burney will be leaving at the end of his contract in December 2022 to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, will become the Interim Artistic Director effective immediately and work alongside Burney until his departure. Carlson will program the 2023 Summer Season and work with the Board over the next two years to implement an extensive and inclusive search for a new Artistic Director.
West Windsor Arts presents a homecoming concert by Avi Wisnia
(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts is welcoming back singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia for a special night of soulful music and intimate storytelling. The concert will be a homecoming for the award-winning musician, who has strong and sentimental ties to the West Windsor community. It was at the art center that Wisnia, whose music is an eclectic blend of 1950s West Coast jazz, acoustic American folk, Brazilian bossa nova and contemporary piano pop, performed a decade ago upon the release of his debut album, Something New.
PHOTOS from "The Play That Goes Wrong" at Dover Little Theatre
(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong is being presented by Dover Little Theatre (DLT) across three weekends (November 4-6, 11-13, and 18-19). This hilarious play is co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Whole Lotta Nothin" by Matt O'Ree Band
Matt O’Ree will celebrate the release of “Hand in Glove,” their first studio album in seven years, on Nov. 3 at Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River. Their recent single, “Whole Lotta Nothin,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY ESTELLE MASSRY | COUCOU PHOTOGRAPHY.
Dunbar Repertory Company presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in “Now I Am Alone”, based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00pm. The words of the “Bard” come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and romances!
Black Box presents Edward Albee's "The Play About The Baby"
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Black Box's next main stage show is an under-produced masterwork: Edward Albee's The Play About The Baby. This hysterically funny yet mysterious and poignant play features a young couple and the absurdist interruption when a strange man and woman appear. Performances take place November 10-13, 17-20, 26-27, and December 1-4. All performances are at 8:00pm.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Performers From "Man of La Mancha" Visit Sunnyside Manor
(WALL, NJ) -- Live music and theater is back at Sunnyside Manor with a visit from the performers from Algonquin Arts Theatre's latest production, Man of La Mancha. This week, select cast members visited the stage at Sunnyside for a one-night presentation of classic songs and stories from Broadway. “We...
Jersey-based Christine Radlmann Named Female Country Vocalist of the Year at Josie Music Awards in Nashville
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Christine Radlmann, lead singer of the New Jersey country trio Southpaw, was crowned Female Country Vocalist of the Year by the prestigious Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23, 2022. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show...
Bordentown Regional High School presents "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- The family friendly play Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be presented Saturday, November 19th at 2:00pm and 6:30pm at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center. This production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Cookies and milk will be served following the 2:00pm performance.
Beatles vs. Stones Tribute Show To Settle Old Score on Lakewood Stage
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production will bring its Winter Tour 2022 back to the Strand Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 4 at 7:30pm. This unforgettable show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion, to witness the greatest concert that never was – The Beatles and The Rolling Stones live together on stage. The Lakewood show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
50th Anniversary Beckerath Organ Recital in Millburn
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- French organist Johann Vexo, Organist of the Choir at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, will perform at St. Stephen’s Beckerath Organ Recital on Sunday, November 6th at 4:00pm. This organ recital, originally scheduled for April of 2020, is the long-awaited final performance of their 50th Anniversary Beckerath Organ Recital Series. St. Stephens has been sharing this exceptionally fine instrument with the greater community by presenting an organ recital series each year since the organ was installed.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0