Ocean Township, NJ

The Dryden Ensemble presents "Versailles: Intrigue & Envy"

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Dryden Ensemble opens its new season with “Versailles: Intrigue & Envy.” Performances will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church Solebury, 6587 Upper York Road, Solebury, PA and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
PRINCETON, NJ
Upcoming Holiday Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The holiday season kicks in early at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on November 6 with the arrival of Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show and extends through December 27 with the final performances of New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker. In between, there are numerous holiday concerts and events for families, children and adults. Here’s a look at the lineup.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th

On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New York Stage and Film announces Liz Carlson Named Interim Artistic Director

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Stage and Film announced on October 27th that Artistic Director Chris Burney will be leaving at the end of his contract in December 2022 to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, will become the Interim Artistic Director effective immediately and work alongside Burney until his departure. Carlson will program the 2023 Summer Season and work with the Board over the next two years to implement an extensive and inclusive search for a new Artistic Director.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
West Windsor Arts presents a homecoming concert by Avi Wisnia

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts is welcoming back singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia for a special night of soulful music and intimate storytelling. The concert will be a homecoming for the award-winning musician, who has strong and sentimental ties to the West Windsor community. It was at the art center that Wisnia, whose music is an eclectic blend of 1950s West Coast jazz, acoustic American folk, Brazilian bossa nova and contemporary piano pop, performed a decade ago upon the release of his debut album, Something New.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
PHOTOS from "The Play That Goes Wrong" at Dover Little Theatre

(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong is being presented by Dover Little Theatre (DLT) across three weekends (November 4-6, 11-13, and 18-19). This hilarious play is co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
DOVER, NJ
Dunbar Repertory Company presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone"

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in “Now I Am Alone”, based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00pm. The words of the “Bard” come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and romances!
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Black Box presents Edward Albee's "The Play About The Baby"

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Black Box's next main stage show is an under-produced masterwork: Edward Albee's The Play About The Baby. This hysterically funny yet mysterious and poignant play features a young couple and the absurdist interruption when a strange man and woman appear. Performances take place November 10-13, 17-20, 26-27, and December 1-4. All performances are at 8:00pm.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Beatles vs. Stones Tribute Show To ﻿Settle Old Score on Lakewood Stage

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production will bring its Winter Tour 2022 back to the Strand Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 4 at 7:30pm. This unforgettable show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion, to witness the greatest concert that never was – The Beatles and The Rolling Stones live together on stage. The Lakewood show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
50th Anniversary Beckerath Organ Recital in Millburn

(MILLBURN, NJ) -- French organist Johann Vexo, Organist of the Choir at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, will perform at St. Stephen’s Beckerath Organ Recital on Sunday, November 6th at 4:00pm. This organ recital, originally scheduled for April of 2020, is the long-awaited final performance of their 50th Anniversary Beckerath Organ Recital Series. St. Stephens has been sharing this exceptionally fine instrument with the greater community by presenting an organ recital series each year since the organ was installed.
MILLBURN, NJ
