OPINION — The people of San Angelo are for the most part kind, generous, and honorable people. I have never seen a community that is more thoughtful of others. Especially those who are weak and at risk. So it is a little surprising to me that there is any opposition to the ordinance to make San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Providing a wall of protection for those who are the weakest among us.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO