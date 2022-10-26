Read full article on original website
Local pest control owner looks forward to retirement in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve lived in San Angelo for any stretch of time, you probably recognize Patsy McIntire. Similar to when a good character actor unexpectedly pops up in a movie: you may not know them by name, but they always make the movie a little better.
Fosters, adoptions still needed at animal shelter
A message from our adopting agency Concho Valley PAWS: The shelter is full and we’re concerned about our long-stay friends! These sweet dogs have been in the shelter too long. When the shelter is full and decisions must be made regarding euthanasia, one of the factors considered is length of stay. Please adopt or foster to help us save their lives – these dogs are worth saving!
ICYMI: Early Voting Times & Locations Through Next Week in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – Early voting for the pivotal midterm elections continues in Texas though Nov. 4 for the general election on Nov. 8 and polls are open this weekend in San Angelo. Early voting for the midterm elections began Monday in Texas and runs through Nov. 4. There are...
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rural Road Sends Car into a Pasture
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries on Walling Pecan Rd. just east of US 277 South and the airport road Friday morning. Reporters on the scene say in appears an older model red car was traveling at a high...
Kidnapped Oklahoma Toddler Rescued in Winters Early Thursday
WINTERS, TX – A fugitive from Oklahoma who had kidnapped his own child was caught in Winters early Thursday morning. According to the Winters Police Department, on Oct. 27, at around 1:00 a.m., Sgt. L Stone and Officer C. Bradshaw with the WPD conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 153 for speeding.
San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’
The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
WATCH: Spooky House Fire Near Bradford Elementary School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire near Bradford Elementary School in northeast San Angelo Thursday afternoon that threatened a structure near the school. Reporters on the scene say there was smoke coming from under the eves of the house. Watch video from the...
WATCH: Gov. Abbott Promises Rowdy San Angelo Crowd Billions in Property Tax Relief
SAN ANGELO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in the midst of his toughest reelection campaign ever and promised billions of dollars in property tax relief to a rowdy crowd at Fuentes Cafe in downtown San Angelo during a campaign stop Tuesday afternoon. The governor's carefully planned stop was...
Dia de Los Muertos in San Angelo: What you need to know
Citizens of San Angelo are welcome to attend the two-day celebration and remembrance of lost loved ones at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, the Bart DeWitt Park and the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage.
Who Has the Spookiest House in San Angelo?
SAN ANGELO – Halloween week is here and with that houses across San Angelo are beginning to look haunted! The question is who had the spookiest Halloween display in San Angelo? Here are a few from across town.
RSV cases rise in the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, with people who get it will usually experience cold-like symptoms. The virus can affect anyone but babies are the most vulnerable. “The thing that we worry about and the reason we tell everyone about RSV is because it's...
San Angelo Woman Sentenced to Nearly a Decade for Violent B&E
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for breaking into a man's home and threatening to kill him. According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Angela Hogeda, 42, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit separate felony and aggravate assault with a deadly weapon.
Here's the New Business Being Built on Southwest Blvd. Near McDonald's
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo will be getting a new donut shop in a high traffic area on Southwest Blvd.. According to the City of San Angelo building permit and inspection reports for the month of September 2022, a $650,000 permit has been approved to build an Awesome Donut shop at 4382 Southwest Blvd.
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
En Plein Air Texas Finale Set for Friday and Saturday
SAN ANGELO, TX — The annual Art Collectors’ Stampede is set for Friday night that is the seminal event of the 8-day annual En Plein Air Texas (EPAT) painting competition in San Angelo. The Fort Concho Stables, 210 Henry O/ Flipper St., are open starting at 6 p.m. Friday where those who want first dibs on paintings created during the 2022 En Plein Air event can pay a $100 admission fee to be first to view and purchase the new art.
COSA: College Hills at Patrick Intersection Closed This Weekend
SAN ANGELO – Utility work continues on College Hills Blvd. this weekend and the City of San Angelo is advising that the intersection with Patrick St. will be closed. The intersection near the old H-E-B has been open while under construction but crews need to close it for this part of the work.
Pastor Paul Shero Weighs in on Abortion Ordinance
OPINION — The people of San Angelo are for the most part kind, generous, and honorable people. I have never seen a community that is more thoughtful of others. Especially those who are weak and at risk. So it is a little surprising to me that there is any opposition to the ordinance to make San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Providing a wall of protection for those who are the weakest among us.
Christian Nationalism and Sanctuary Cities
OPINION — I live outside the city of San Angelo and can’t vote on the ordinance that would make San Angelo “a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.” Truth be told, at first I wasn’t paying much attention to it, anyway, because I thought it was a symbolic vote that had no real power, unlike the laws passed by the state legislature.
Elon Musk's Rocket Spotted All the Way From Wall, Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Last night, you could see Elon Musk's California-launched rocket all the way from Wall, Texas. The skies were relatively clear and dark when the SpaceX Falcon 9 launched over four dozen Starlink satellites into space. Once the rocket climbed above the relative horizon after launch...
Historic Cinch Roping Fiesta Swings into High Gear Saturday
SAN ANGELO – Starting off the main event in the Outdoor Roping Fiesta Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM will be the Cinch Invitational Calf Roping. The Calf Roping will feature only the best of the nation's top Calf Ropers, along with the top 5 Ropers from the Preliminary Calf Roping, in three full rounds. The top 12 ropers from the first three rounds will continue to a short- go round and compete for the title of the Cinch Roping Fiesta Calf Roping Champion.
