ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Barrington, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nileswestnews.org

Administration Hosts Assemblies to Address Hate Speech

In response to the hate speech incident that occurred earlier in the week, Niles West administrators held assemblies to review the hate speech protocol with students. Assemblies are scheduled during all PE classes on Thursday Oct. 27. Principal Dr. Karen Ritter addressed first period PE classes, along with Assistant Principals...
NILES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy