This November, voters are being asked to approve a bond levy financing a new high school. The Board of Education has provided minimal information as to how this levy will affect you financially. Many voters were not aware this levy was going to appear on the November ballot. The Sentinel-Tribune headline on October 22, 2022 stated “The Community Wants A New High School.” The article states that the decision for a new school was made by an 80 member Facility Advisory Committee. Has this committee considered the financial burden this will place on individuals? Last spring, voters were asked to renew an operating levy. Now, voters are being asked to approve a levy that would add additional taxes to their real estate tax and the school district income tax. We are still paying on a bond issue for the past construction of the middle school until 2034! how much will this cost you? You can locate your cost on the Wood County Auditor’s Website. This levy is a 30 year bond at 3.95mills on property plus an additional 0.5% taxed on your income which generates $70 million!

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO