Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
BGSU hosting summit to address the shortage of teachers
As a teacher shortage continues nationwide, Bowling Green State University is partnering with other higher education institutions and state and community leaders to host the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit, which aims to identify collaborative solutions to the ongoing shortage. One of five regional summits being held across Ohio, the...
ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday. The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO. “Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
bgindependentmedia.org
Former teacher & business manager says student performance needs to come before buildings
As a former teacher and business manager I would like to highlight a few reasons that I am against the school building levies and for better education of our students. I have been criticized for my attempts to describe Schools as a business which I believe they are. BG City Schools produces a product, and that product is our students and their successes.
Findlay Culver's promotes inclusive hiring
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Culver's in Findlay looks just like any other successful restaurant. There are happy customers, busy drive-thru lines and hard-working employees. But, not every employee is a "typical hire" and co-owner Danielle Doxsey said that was intentional. Doxsey said the restaurant makes an effort to hire...
13abc.com
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
bgindependentmedia.org
Indigenous artist delivers talk at BGSU in conjunction with Giving VOICE exhibit
John Hitchcock, a contemporary artist and musician of Comanche, Kiowa and Northern European descent based out of Madison, Wisconsin, will give an artist’s talk Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in BGSU Fine Arts Center, Room 204. John Hitchcock’s work is displayed with other indigenous artists as part of...
findlay.edu
Nikki Hintze Named University of Findlay Assistant Vice President for Admissions
Nikki Hintze has been named Assistant Vice President for Admissions for the University of Findlay beginning Oct. 2022. The Assistant Vice President for Admissions (AVPA) position will provide leadership to the University’s Office of Admissions, which includes undergraduate, transfer, graduate, and international recruiting programs in addition to the admissions operations team. The AVPA will have oversight for the enrollment CRM related to admission’s data entry, data integrity, processing of documents and admissions decisions, communication plans, and reporting.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
Register to recieve the FREE Sentinel Tribune daily newsletter!. Get all of the day's top stories delivered right to your inbox every morning.
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
toledo.com
Flag City Honor Flight, All-Vietnam Era Flight Public Encouraged to Attend Homecoming Celebration
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will fly 182 Vietnam-era Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This flight has been sponsored by Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, OH. “We wouldn’t be making this flight if not for...
bgindependentmedia.org
Bettie Boswell has faith in her book-writing talent
Bettie Boswell grew up reading voraciously and making up stories as she sat in the back seat of her family’s car. For most of her adult life as a school music teacher and church music director, the long-time Bowling Green resident has continued telling stories by writing skits, plays and musicals for elementary students, communities and parishioners. Only recently has she ventured into the world of publishing novels.
bgindependentmedia.org
Despite nationwide clouds of suspicion, voting is secure in Wood County, election leaders say
Wood County elections officials have complete confidence in the local voting system. They can cite safeguards, testing procedures and audits that show elections here are secure. But they are very aware that since 2020, elections take place under a dark cloud of suspicion. “As you know, the security of our...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG voters should vote no on levy & not give school board a ‘blank check’
This November, voters are being asked to approve a bond levy financing a new high school. The Board of Education has provided minimal information as to how this levy will affect you financially. Many voters were not aware this levy was going to appear on the November ballot. The Sentinel-Tribune headline on October 22, 2022 stated “The Community Wants A New High School.” The article states that the decision for a new school was made by an 80 member Facility Advisory Committee. Has this committee considered the financial burden this will place on individuals? Last spring, voters were asked to renew an operating levy. Now, voters are being asked to approve a levy that would add additional taxes to their real estate tax and the school district income tax. We are still paying on a bond issue for the past construction of the middle school until 2034! how much will this cost you? You can locate your cost on the Wood County Auditor’s Website. This levy is a 30 year bond at 3.95mills on property plus an additional 0.5% taxed on your income which generates $70 million!
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Comments / 1