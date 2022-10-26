Read full article on original website
New York State Comptroller's race features longtime Democrat and political newcomer
New York voters are deciding who should be the state’s chief financial officer — a longtime figure in state government or a political newcomer. Republican Paul Rodriguez is running to unseat New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat who has held the position since 2007. The comptroller manages the state’s retirement fund, reviews state contracts, and oversees audits of state and local government spending.
Morning Headlines with Yancey Roy of Newsday
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy of Newsday about New York's gubernatorial race, including an investigation into the Zeldin campaign's alleged coordination with superPACs. They also discuss a court challenge scheduled for this week to the state's current absentee ballot laws.
New Yorkers vote on Proposition 1, the Environmental Bond Act
Ten years ago this past weekend, Superstorm Sandy pummeled the East Coast, resulting in the deaths of 44 New Yorkers, flooded 50 miles of New York City land, left 2.5 million residents without power, resulted in $19 billion in damages and lost economic activity, rendered 35,000 residents temporarily or permanently displaced, and caused damage to more than 9,100 homes.
As his party rallies around Trump, Mass. state auditor candidate Amore hopes to carry moderate Republican mantle
Anthony Amore is the Republican candidate for Massachusetts State Auditor in next week’s election. After being unchallenged in his party’s primary, he faces Democratic State Senator Diana DiZoglio. A moderate, Amore has been endorsed by like-minded state Republican heavyweights like outgoing Governor Charlie Baker and former Governor Bill Weld. While the MassGOP has fully embraced former President Donald Trump, Amore has not — leaving him estranged from the party he’s running to represent. WAMC spoke with Amore about running for auditor and his place in Republican politics.
Hinchey calls on Gov. Hochul to ensure GE finishes Hudson PCB cleanup
New York Senator Michelle Hinchey is calling on fellow Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul to push for more cleanup of Hudson River pollution by General Electric. Hinchey, a Democrat from Saugerties, and 30 Senate colleagues are calling on Governor Hochul to bring Hudson River Trustee agencies, the Environmental Protection Agency and General Electric together to demand that a full remediation and restoration be completed by G.E.
10/31/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
Audit finds 68% more New Yorkers died from opioid overdoses during pandemic
Drug overdose deaths in New York surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Opioid-related deaths increased 68% between 2019 and 2021, according to a report Tuesday from the state comptroller’s office. Nearly 5,000 New Yorkers died of an opioid overdose in 2021 alone. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said this...
Matching grant program targets expansion of broadband to Vermont’s underserved communities
The Vermont Department of Public Service announced Monday that the state’s Community Broadband Board has expanded a matching grant program for expansion of broadband services. The board will match town Local Fiscal Recovery ARPA fund contributions dedicated to broadband expansion to an eligible provider building out to underserved locations...
Birding 11/1/22
Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird. Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the...
