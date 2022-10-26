Anthony Amore is the Republican candidate for Massachusetts State Auditor in next week’s election. After being unchallenged in his party’s primary, he faces Democratic State Senator Diana DiZoglio. A moderate, Amore has been endorsed by like-minded state Republican heavyweights like outgoing Governor Charlie Baker and former Governor Bill Weld. While the MassGOP has fully embraced former President Donald Trump, Amore has not — leaving him estranged from the party he’s running to represent. WAMC spoke with Amore about running for auditor and his place in Republican politics.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO