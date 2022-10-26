ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

newjerseystage.com

New Jersey Stage: Daily Edition 10-28-22

Here is the morning update from New Jersey's arts newswire. We regularly publish between 8-15 new articles and news reports each day. Nobody covers the Arts throughout the Garden State like New Jersey Stage!. If your arts organization sends out press releases, make sure you have info@newjerseystage.com on your media...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseystage.com

Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th

On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
newjerseystage.com

New York Stage and Film announces Liz Carlson Named Interim Artistic Director

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Stage and Film announced on October 27th that Artistic Director Chris Burney will be leaving at the end of his contract in December 2022 to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, will become the Interim Artistic Director effective immediately and work alongside Burney until his departure. Carlson will program the 2023 Summer Season and work with the Board over the next two years to implement an extensive and inclusive search for a new Artistic Director.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

