Brookfield Township, OH

CBS DFW

Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentencesMurder;...
SANSOM PARK, TX
mymoinfo.com

41-Year-Old Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Dies

(St. Francois County) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Marshall Chunn was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Chunn was serving 15 years for second-degree murder and abuse of a child from St. Louis County. Chunn was first sent to prison in January of 2011. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what the Oxford shooter’s attorney said after he pleaded guilty to all charges

The attorney for the Oxford High School shooter says she believes her client made the right choice Monday after he pleaded guilty to the 24 felony charges against him. The Oxford High School student charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and more in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, fatal mass shooting pleaded guilty Monday to all charges during a court hearing. The shooter, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, admitted to fatally shooting four students and shooting and injuring, with an intent to murder, seven other people.
The Associated Press

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of supplying “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun training in rural Jackson County with a leader of the kidnapping scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials and said he wanted to snatch her. The trial in state court was an offshoot of the main case in federal court, which produced mixed results: conspiracy convictions for Fox and three others but also two acquittals.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
newsonthegreen.com

Husted’s rep is schooled on Brookfield’s tech

Standing in Brookfield High School’s Pre-Apprenticeship Program classroom, with kids measuring and sawing pieces of wood for a Halloween-themed project, Mike Kahoe said he could spend the whole day watching the students work. Brookfield school officials, though, had a lot more for Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s regional liaison...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township

A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

