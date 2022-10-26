Read full article on original website
Ohio man sentenced to 75 years to life for rape of minor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man arrested after traffic stop reveals outstanding felony warrant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had an outstanding felony warrant, police say. According to a press release, the incident occurred Thursday and it was revealed that the man was a fugitive from justice. Police say the man was then...
Pennsylvania court sentences man to 20 years in prison for multi-million-dollar nationwide Ponzi scheme
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court has sentenced a New York man to 240 months in prison for a nationwide investment fraud scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that a judge sentenced Perry Santillo, 42, of Rochester, to the statutory maximum sentence.
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney.
Man who threatened Michigan 911 dispatchers sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who made numerous threatening calls to 911 was sentenced to prison. Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to two years in prison Oct. 26, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff.
Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentencesMurder;...
Bond set for men accused in Lake Erie fishing tournament scandal
A pair of fishermen are facing potential prison time for charges of cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month.
mymoinfo.com
41-Year-Old Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Dies
(St. Francois County) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Marshall Chunn was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Chunn was serving 15 years for second-degree murder and abuse of a child from St. Louis County. Chunn was first sent to prison in January of 2011. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
Indiana man sentenced in 'brutal and henious' murder of ex on Thanksgiving: 'Sh-t happens'
Christopher Allen of Muncie, Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday in the 'brutal and heinous' murder of his ex-girlfriend in the presence of their 2-year-old child in November 2020.
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what the Oxford shooter’s attorney said after he pleaded guilty to all charges
The attorney for the Oxford High School shooter says she believes her client made the right choice Monday after he pleaded guilty to the 24 felony charges against him. The Oxford High School student charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and more in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, fatal mass shooting pleaded guilty Monday to all charges during a court hearing. The shooter, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, admitted to fatally shooting four students and shooting and injuring, with an intent to murder, seven other people.
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of supplying “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun training in rural Jackson County with a leader of the kidnapping scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials and said he wanted to snatch her. The trial in state court was an offshoot of the main case in federal court, which produced mixed results: conspiracy convictions for Fox and three others but also two acquittals.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Lowe's
Millcreek Township Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in multiple retail thefts from Lowe's. They happened at the Asbury Rd. location June 11 and 16. The man in the photos went into the store twice and took merchandise from the store totaling more than $2,500,...
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
newsonthegreen.com
Husted’s rep is schooled on Brookfield’s tech
Standing in Brookfield High School’s Pre-Apprenticeship Program classroom, with kids measuring and sawing pieces of wood for a Halloween-themed project, Mike Kahoe said he could spend the whole day watching the students work. Brookfield school officials, though, had a lot more for Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s regional liaison...
WFMJ.com
$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township
A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
