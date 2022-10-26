St. Francis de Sales clinched its second consecutive Division I boys soccer district title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Northview at Springfield Community Stadium. The Knights (14-6-1) earned their third district title in five seasons and fifth in program history. St. Francis advances to the Division I regional semifinal against Southview, which won its district final against Anthony Wayne, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green High School. Northview concludes its season at 11-6-2. “All season we've been working hard,” St. Francis senior forward Caleb Trent said. “We've been waiting for this moment. Our goal was to win the district final this year since this year we are the reigning district champions. And to get the win, to get the goal, it just feels great.”

