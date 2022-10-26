Read full article on original website
Dieruff football gets big day from Mekhi Ashby and 37-14 win over Allen to even all-time series
Bright sunshine abounded at J. Birney Crum Stadium Saturday afternoon and it shined just a little brighter on Dieruff’s side of the field during a 37-14 Huskies win in the final game of the 2022 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season. The future also seems bright for the Huskies considering the number of players who are slated to return in 2023. One of them is Mekhi Ashby, a junior who ...
Jackson State football crushes Southern, lives up to 'College GameDay' hype
Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were the face of the college football Saturday with the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers didn't disappoint in their Southwestern Athletic Conference collision with Southern following their time in front of a national audience, cruising to a 35-0 victory...
Eastern Michigan football coughs up lead, falls to Toledo; Alma, Albion roll
Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and his short toss to Lenny Kuhl with just over two minutes left gave Toledo its first lead in a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Ypsilanti. The MAC West division leaders, Toledo (6-3, 4-1) tied the game twice on Gleason touchdown passes, but Eastern Michigan held a 24-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Samson Evans’ third rushing touchdown of the game. ...
St. Francis de Sales advances to Division I boys soccer regional semifinal
St. Francis de Sales clinched its second consecutive Division I boys soccer district title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Northview at Springfield Community Stadium. The Knights (14-6-1) earned their third district title in five seasons and fifth in program history. St. Francis advances to the Division I regional semifinal against Southview, which won its district final against Anthony Wayne, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green High School. Northview concludes its season at 11-6-2. “All season we've been working hard,” St. Francis senior forward Caleb Trent said. “We've been waiting for this moment. Our goal was to win the district final this year since this year we are the reigning district champions. And to get the win, to get the goal, it just feels great.”
